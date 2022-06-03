Sporting Life
Oisin Orr - role confirmed
Oisin Orr - role confirmed

Oisin Orr has joined the Richard Fahey team as stable jockey

By David Ord
09:25 · FRI June 03, 2022

Oisin Orr has joined the Richard Fahey team and will be riding as stable jockey.

The 2017 champion apprentice in Ireland, Orr has been in England for the last week riding for the yard and partnered promising two-year-olds Clearpoint and The Platinum Queen to victory.

He said: "I'm delighted to be given a chance to ride for a trainer like Richard. It's been a great week and I can't wait to kick on for the rest of the season."

Fahey added: "We had Oisin over so he could have a look at us - and we could have a look at him. It's worked out great and I'm really looking forward to working together now."

Orr has three rides for the trainer at Epsom on Friday.

