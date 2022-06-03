The 2017 champion apprentice in Ireland, Orr has been in England for the last week riding for the yard and partnered promising two-year-olds Clearpoint and The Platinum Queen to victory.

He said: "I'm delighted to be given a chance to ride for a trainer like Richard. It's been a great week and I can't wait to kick on for the rest of the season."

Fahey added: "We had Oisin over so he could have a look at us - and we could have a look at him. It's worked out great and I'm really looking forward to working together now."

Orr has three rides for the trainer at Epsom on Friday.