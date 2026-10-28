Oisin Murphy’s retainer with Qatar Racing will conclude at the end of the 2026 Flat season, as the owners reduce the number of horses they have in training in Britain.
The former champion jockey has ridden for Qatar Racing for most of his career and will continue to represent the operation internationally wherever possible. During their association he has won nine Group or Grade One prizes.
He won his first European Classic aboard Karpino, carrying the colours of Sheikh Fahad’s Pearl Bloodstock. In 2020, he claimed his first British Classic on Qatar Racing’s Kameko in the Group One QIPCO 2000 Guineas, having won the Futurity Stakes on him at two.
Murphy's breakthrough season came in 2018, when he partnered Roaring Lion to four consecutive top-flight victories: the Coral-Eclipse, Juddmonte International, Irish Champion Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, sponsored by QIPCO. Roaring Lion was subsequently crowned the World’s Best Three-Year-Old, as well as Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt and Horse of the Year.
His other Group One victories for Qatar Racing came aboard Lightning Spear in the 2018 Sussex Stakes, Sunway in the 2023 Criterium International and Kameko’s son New Century in the 2024 Summer Stakes.
Murphy was initially appointed Qatar Racing’s second jockey in 2015 and number one in 2016.
He said: “I’m eternally grateful to Sheikh Fahad and his family for the support they have shown me on and off the track. We’ve enjoyed incredible success together, days I will never forget. To his team of David Redvers, Hannah Wall, Bryony Rusbridge and everyone who’s made our success possible, thank you so much. I was privileged to fulfil many of my dreams in Qatar Racing colours on truly world class horses. I would like to wish everyone at Qatar Racing the very best going forward."
Qatar Racing chairman Sheikh Fahad said: “It has been a wonderful journey, and I have loved watching Oisin rise to the top and become one of the very best jockeys in the world. He remains a very close friend, and this arrangement is ending only because of a change in focus for Qatar Racing."
Qatar Racing’s Bloodstock and Racing Manager David Redvers added: "From the first day we met Oisin at Kingsclere, his talent and hunger set him apart. Watching everything he has achieved has given us immense pride.
“There have inevitably been a few bumps along the road, but Oisin will always be family to the Qatar Racing team and a close friend to us all. He has been part of our greatest days on the racecourse and a tremendous asset for more than a decade. We look forward to him riding for us whenever possible for many years to come."
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