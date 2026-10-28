Oisin Murphy’s retainer with Qatar Racing will conclude at the end of the 2026 Flat season, as the owners reduce the number of horses they have in training in Britain.

The former champion jockey has ridden for Qatar Racing for most of his career and will continue to represent the operation internationally wherever possible. During their association he has won nine Group or Grade One prizes. He won his first European Classic aboard Karpino, carrying the colours of Sheikh Fahad’s Pearl Bloodstock. In 2020, he claimed his first British Classic on Qatar Racing’s Kameko in the Group One QIPCO 2000 Guineas, having won the Futurity Stakes on him at two. Murphy's breakthrough season came in 2018, when he partnered Roaring Lion to four consecutive top-flight victories: the Coral-Eclipse, Juddmonte International, Irish Champion Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, sponsored by QIPCO. Roaring Lion was subsequently crowned the World’s Best Three-Year-Old, as well as Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt and Horse of the Year. His other Group One victories for Qatar Racing came aboard Lightning Spear in the 2018 Sussex Stakes, Sunway in the 2023 Criterium International and Kameko’s son New Century in the 2024 Summer Stakes. Murphy was initially appointed Qatar Racing’s second jockey in 2015 and number one in 2016.