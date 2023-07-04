Oisin Murphy steps in for Chaldean ride

It will be his first ride in public aboard the QIPCO 2000 Guineas winner but the former champion jockey is a key part of trainer Andrew Balding’s team.

Barry Mahon, racing manager for Juddmonte, owner of Chaldean, told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “If everything is going okay and Andrew is happy with him on Wednesday morning then the plan will be to run in Deauville and as far as I’m aware Oisin Murphy will take the ride. He’s a top class jockey, part of Andrew’s stable and we’ll be delighted to have him on board.”

Chaldean will be bidding to return to winning ways in France after finding Paddington too good in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and is dropping back to seven furlongs too.

“He came out of Ascot in good form, he’s only had two runs this year so is relatively fresh, in good shape and if he works okay on Wednesday morning we’ll be on target for Sunday,” Mahon added.

“Frankie’s first words when he got off at Ascot were ‘by god this guy’s got lots of speed’ so I think we’re happy enough that seven should be fine. I think he showed it as Ascot. He jumped from the gate and was quickly into his stride and they went a pretty hard pace the whole way. I don’t think we’re too worried about dropping back to seven

“There were some conversations about coming back to the July Cup but this is a happy medium, it’s a nice race and fits nicely into our programme.”