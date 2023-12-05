Oisin Murphy set to have his first ride over hurdles at Wincanton

With Christmas just around the corner and a distinct change in temperature December is usually a time when elite Flat jockeys can get some rare downtime, save for perhaps an international excursion or an All-Weather mount.

This is not the case for Oisin Murphy, three times champion Flat jockey in the UK (2019, 2020, 2021) and retained jockey to Qatar Racing, who is set to make his debut riding over hurdles at Wincanton on Thursday. The 28-year-old is fresh from enjoying another very successful Flat campaign which yielded six Group One winners including Classic success aboard Mawj in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket in May. His mount on Thursday is the Cian Collins-trained six-year-old Lets Do This in the Danny McNab Bookmakers "National Hunt" Novices' Handicap Hurdle (2.05pm) Explaining his decision, the Killarney-born jockey said: “My uncle is Jim Culloty, who rode winners of the Cheltenham Gold Cup (Best Mate), Grand National (Bindaree) and Irish Grand National (Timbera) and also trained a winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup (Lord Windermere). I worked with him in my teens, so Jump racing has always been part of my life and it has always been a burning ambition of mine to ride in a Jump race.