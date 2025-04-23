Oisin Murphy: Sandown preview and reflections on Newmarket and Newcastle

Oisin Murphy is looking forward to getting the leg up on Windlord again as he looks ahead to some big rides at Sandown on Friday.

The Juddmonte-owned son of Dubawi ran four times at two for Andrew Balding, culminating in a third-place finish in the Group 2 Beresford Stakes at the Curragh where he was narrowly beaten by two subsequent Group 1 winners in Hotazhell and Tennessee Stud. Murphy told sportinglife.com in his YouTube preview (watch full video below): “His form from last year is very strong, particularly that race at the Curragh. I think he's been training nicely, I haven't actually sat on him [this spring]. “He's not an over big horse, but he's bred to get better from two to three and it looks like a good opportunity for him. He's going to be one of the fancied horses at the top of the market. “Yeah [on pedigree he should enjoy stepping up in trip], and also the racing style he showed at York and at the Curragh. It appeared like he wanted to go a mile and a quarter and he wasn't over raced last year. He's had a nice break. He looks very well in his skin.”

On a terrific card, Murphy also rides two more established horses in Tamfana and See The Fire with the former making her seasonal reappearance in the Group 2 bet365 Mile. “It’s a great spot for her," Murphy said. "Unfortunately she's a victim of her own success and she's going to carry a penalty. It's a decent race. Whatever she does she'll improve, but I can't wait to get back aboard her. “She's not that well in at the weights, but on her best day she would put these to the sword, we just won't really know how ready she is until we see how she runs at Sandown. “She was very good at Newmarket last year. She ran a cracker at Ascot on Champions Day. She's got pace and she's easy to ride. I think David Menuisier was very keen to start her off here. He can then aim at bigger targets, you'd imagine the Lockinge and the Queen Anne, races like that are all on her radar.”

See The Fire (right) runs at Sandown on Friday