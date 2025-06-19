Oisin Murphy Royal Ascot thoughts: Thursday double

He teamed up with Saeed bin Suroor to win the Royal Hunt Cup with Wild Tiger last year and the pair scooped another big Royal Ascot handicap with Arabian Story getting up by a neck in the Britannia Stakes, a race which had been the plan for a while.

“When the horse won at Chelmsford, I asked him (Saeed) to go to the Britannia and I asked if I could ride him”, the champion jockey told Sporting Life.

“It’s rare these things happen but we did it last year in the Hunt Cup and it’s great. He’s a really nice horse – a mile-and-a-quarter horse in the making.”