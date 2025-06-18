Oisin Murphy Royal Ascot thoughts: See The Fire reflections

Andrew Balding’s charge eventually finished third in the Group One feature but made her move before both the winner Ombudsman and runner-up Anmaat.

The champion jockey told Sporting Life: “I was disappointed I didn’t show more restraint and follow a little further back. We were always going to roll along, the race set-up was obvious, and I didn’t show enough confidence and enough resolution to really believe in what I wanted to do.

“I think it’s very strong form. Anmaat is a machine and speaking to William Buick afterwards he was very impressed with Ombudsman. I suppose he could go to the Eclipse yet, he’s only been beaten once before and that’s pretty good going."

Goodwood now beckons for Murphy and See The Fire.

“The Nassau has been the target since the start of the year, she was second in the race last year, and I always felt she wants to be ridden quietly and today I rode her a little bit closer," he continued.

“I think we’ll resort to just letting her go back in her races at Goodwood."

On Thursday he rides Coltrane in a Kyprios-free Gold Cup. Does that aid his chance?

“I suppose it does, I still respect Trawlerman and I do think Illinois has a chance of staying. If he’s a very good winner of the race it’s good for the Gold Cup, we start thinking he’s a young horse, how many years is he going to be around to compete in the staying division?

"I’m looking forwards to Coltrane but there’s no pressure. They’re going to put five millimetres of water on again overnight but it’s going to be the same again for all those older stayers, they don’t want it rattlingly fast.

"Coltrane is a gelding, he doesn’t carry too much condition and if he’s in the best shape he can he in, he can run a nice race, but he is getting older," he added.