Check out the leading rider's thoughts on the Ascot action

Oisin Murphy Royal Ascot thoughts: Adrestia storms the Palace

By Sporting Life
Sporting Life Plus
Fri June 20, 2025 · 1h ago

Oisin Murphy landed his fourth winner of the week on Adrestia at Royal Ascot on Friday and he's looking to finish the meeting on a high.

Oisin Murphy continued his fine time in the saddle at Royal Ascot when celebrating winner number four at this year’s meeting aboard Adrestia in the Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes.

It was a case of saving the best until last for the three-time champion jockey, who found himself back among the winners, thanks to the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained filly.

And following that success Murphy admitted he believes she would not look out of place back at Listed level at some point later in the campaign.

Murphy said: “Callum Shepherd thought she had a big chance. He rode her last time against older horses and she finished off the race well.

“I actually made all on a tough horse that was in good form called Regal Envoy so I thought she had a good chance today. I was comfortable throughout and it was pretty straightforward.

“That is the sort of level she is at (Listed). She is going to get black-type. She has grown a little bit from two to three and hopefully she will progress away.

“A stiff five suits her, but maybe a flat six, like at York or something. There is a programme for her type, but they are not all over five furlongs.”

