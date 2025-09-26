Oisin Murphy believes he's aboard the "right type" in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in the shape of Byzantine Dream.
The Tomoyasu Sakaguchi-trained colt landed the Prix Foy on his last start and off the back of that success, the four-time champion jockey, who is yet to win the Arc, expects the son of Epiphaneia to make his presence felt in the Group One showpiece on Sunday week.
Murphy said: "I committed to riding Byzantine Dream in the Arc. He won the Prix Foy very well and the faster the ground the better for him. I respect the other two Japanese runners, particularly Croix Du Nord, and the two fillies Aventure and Minnie Hauk, but Byzantine Dream looks great and he will give himself a chance.
“He beat a good yardstick in Sosie last time out and I didn't have to get too serious with him. I was impressed. He takes his time and has a good kick. He is the right type of horse for the race.”
The champion jockey-elect has another big Group One ride on the same card in the shape of Asfoora in the Prix de l’Abbaye.
The Henry Dwyer-trained mare, who Murphy rode to victory in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York on her penultimate start, continued her preparations for the five furlong test with a racecourse gallop at Newmarket on Friday morning.
Working over four furlongs, the daughter Flying Artie, who finished seventh in the Bar One Racing Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh last time out, moved through the exercise well leaving Murphy optimistic about her chances of glory next weekend.
Murphy said: "We went from the six furlong to the two furlong pole and she felt very good. She has held her coat really well and Ireland doesn't seem to have left a mark on her. Hopefully, it will be dry in France. She had a lovely sit in Ireland right behind the winner, but the ground was too slow for her and the faster it is out in France the better.
“Getting a draw closer to the rail would help, but she has great gate speed, provided she behaves in the stalls, which she has been doing, so you can always get a good position on her. I couldn't be happier with what she did today and with the way she looks, so fair play to the guys who look after her."
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.