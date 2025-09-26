Oisin Murphy believes he's aboard the "right type" in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in the shape of Byzantine Dream.

The Tomoyasu Sakaguchi-trained colt landed the Prix Foy on his last start and off the back of that success, the four-time champion jockey, who is yet to win the Arc, expects the son of Epiphaneia to make his presence felt in the Group One showpiece on Sunday week. Murphy said: "I committed to riding Byzantine Dream in the Arc. He won the Prix Foy very well and the faster the ground the better for him. I respect the other two Japanese runners, particularly Croix Du Nord, and the two fillies Aventure and Minnie Hauk, but Byzantine Dream looks great and he will give himself a chance. “He beat a good yardstick in Sosie last time out and I didn't have to get too serious with him. I was impressed. He takes his time and has a good kick. He is the right type of horse for the race.” The champion jockey-elect has another big Group One ride on the same card in the shape of Asfoora in the Prix de l’Abbaye.

Asfoora wins the Nunthorpe Stakes