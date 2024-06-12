Oisin Murphy picks up plum ride on Ramatuelle for Coronation Stakes

The Irishman has found himself the go-to man for the international challengers at this year’s Royal meeting and is delighted to pick up the ride on the high-class French raider in what he anticipates to be a red-hot affair.

She was denied a successful raid only in the dying strides at Newmarket when Roger Varian’s Elmalka and Donnacha O’Brien’s Porta Fortuna edged their way past, but she was immediately set a Royal Ascot objective by her team and they have now chosen Murphy to replace regular pilot Aurelien Lemaitre.

However, connections – who include former San Antonio Spurs basketball star Tony Parker – had their sights on stretching out to a mile this season and following a pleasing return at Deauville made a bold bid for Classic honours on the Rowley Mile.

Christopher Head’s daughter of Justify was one of Europe’s leading two-year-olds last term with victory in the Prix Robert Papin and narrow defeat to Vandeek in the Prix Morny showcasing her class and talent.

He said: “I thought she ran very well in the Guineas and it looks to be one of the most competitive races of the week. There are a lot of stars in there and there is a whole host of them who can win, but she was very good at two and has done nothing wrong this year.

“Sheikh Fahad is part of her ownership along with the former NBA star Tony Parker and a few others."

Murphy – who has ridden 11 winners at the meeting during his career – could be said to temporarily have Australian citizenship throughout next week as he partners two of their main hopes of southern hemisphere success.

He will link up with leading King Charles III Stakes fancy Asfoora on the opening day, while he has been selected to ride Kitty Rose, who brings smart form from Ireland to the table, in the Sandringham Stakes when she represents her new Australian training team of Mick Price and Michael Kent Jnr.

“Asfoora would have needed her run at Haydock on tiring ground but felt very good when I rode her yesterday morning,” continued Murphy.

“I rode her just over four furlongs on the grass in Newmarket and she is fit and ready to go. Hopefully she can put up a bold show.

He went on: “Kitty Rose was trained in Ireland and has been with her Australian connections only a short time. But she’s a big, powerful filly who has good form.

“She is going to carry a lot of weight in the Sandringham, but it often takes a Group filly to win the race and she has already proven that she is that – she’s a very good ride to pick up.”

