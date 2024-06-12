Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Royal Ascot IconRoyal Ascot
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Ramatuelle (white face, centre) was a close third in the Guineas
Ramatuelle (white face, centre) was a close third in the Guineas

Oisin Murphy picks up plum ride on Ramatuelle for Coronation Stakes

By Adam Morgan
15:01 · WED June 12, 2024

Oisin Murphy has picked up the plum ride on leading French filly Ramatuelle when she seeks to enact 1000 Guineas revenge on her Newmarket conqueror Elmalka in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Christopher Head’s daughter of Justify was one of Europe’s leading two-year-olds last term with victory in the Prix Robert Papin and narrow defeat to Vandeek in the Prix Morny showcasing her class and talent.

However, connections – who include former San Antonio Spurs basketball star Tony Parker – had their sights on stretching out to a mile this season and following a pleasing return at Deauville made a bold bid for Classic honours on the Rowley Mile.

She was denied a successful raid only in the dying strides at Newmarket when Roger Varian’s Elmalka and Donnacha O’Brien’s Porta Fortuna edged their way past, but she was immediately set a Royal Ascot objective by her team and they have now chosen Murphy to replace regular pilot Aurelien Lemaitre.

The Irishman has found himself the go-to man for the international challengers at this year’s Royal meeting and is delighted to pick up the ride on the high-class French raider in what he anticipates to be a red-hot affair.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

He said: “I thought she ran very well in the Guineas and it looks to be one of the most competitive races of the week. There are a lot of stars in there and there is a whole host of them who can win, but she was very good at two and has done nothing wrong this year.

“Sheikh Fahad is part of her ownership along with the former NBA star Tony Parker and a few others."

Murphy – who has ridden 11 winners at the meeting during his career – could be said to temporarily have Australian citizenship throughout next week as he partners two of their main hopes of southern hemisphere success.

He will link up with leading King Charles III Stakes fancy Asfoora on the opening day, while he has been selected to ride Kitty Rose, who brings smart form from Ireland to the table, in the Sandringham Stakes when she represents her new Australian training team of Mick Price and Michael Kent Jnr.

“Asfoora would have needed her run at Haydock on tiring ground but felt very good when I rode her yesterday morning,” continued Murphy.

“I rode her just over four furlongs on the grass in Newmarket and she is fit and ready to go. Hopefully she can put up a bold show.

He went on: “Kitty Rose was trained in Ireland and has been with her Australian connections only a short time. But she’s a big, powerful filly who has good form.

“She is going to carry a lot of weight in the Sandringham, but it often takes a Group filly to win the race and she has already proven that she is that – she’s a very good ride to pick up.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal AscotEuro 2024
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo