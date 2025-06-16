Oisin Murphy on Royal Ascot day two rides

The four-year-old ran out a spectacular winner of the Middleton Stakes on her reappearance at York and has been supplemented into Wednesday's showpiece by connections.

The jockey told Sporting Life: "Andrew (Balding) has been very happy with her, her work has been very good. It’s going to need to be, it’s a strong field. The Fugue won this race in the past and I’m hoping See The Fire is getting towards that level.

"Anmaat is a very good horse but this very fast ground probably won’t be to his liking. But Los Angeles is very tough and very fit and will be a tough nut to crack.

“But hopefully See The Fire can travel round, enjoy it, and sit on the back of them turning in and then come at them with one run."