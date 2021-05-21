Oisin Murphy: Making a splash | Haydock Saturday previews and early Epsom thoughts

Champion Jockey Oisin Murphy has been enjoying the wet weather with plenty of doubles in the last week while he looks ahead to Epsom and his Saturday rides.

Double delight around the country

Masekela looks all set for the Chesham

I’ve been in good form the last week with doubles at Goodwood, Haydock, Nottingham and Newcastle and some good horses have got the job done for me. Going back to last Friday MASEKELA was really impressive at Goodwood – he’s a beauty. His work has been very nice and he gave me a super feel. He’s a horse I really like and hopefully he’ll go to Royal Ascot now for the Chesham Stakes over seven furlongs. His dam stayed a mile and a half and he’s definitely going to stay well. He’s a horse with plenty of size and while there was a worry he might go a little bit weak and immature, we’re going to give him every chance of not doing that by keeping him fresh and going straight to Ascot. At Haydock on Saturday I was pleased CLASSIC LORD got his head back in front. I said in the blog he needed to bounce back and though he didn’t win very far hopefully that’s a sign of things to come. MOLLS MEMORY was great in the seven-furlong handicap, just getting her head up on the line and I was delighted for all connections – Ed Walker is having a golden time of it. After that I had a double at Nottingham on Sunday and again at Newcastle on Tuesday, the highlight being the win on CONFRONTATIONAL for Jennie Candlish. He was lazy, but found plenty for pressure. I just kept at him and once he passed one or two he got a bit of confidence and started trying – he wasn’t having any of it for the first three furlongs!

On the Road to Epsom It was great to catch up with Ed Chamberlin to talk all things Epsom in the below video and I’m getting excited about the Cazoo Derby meeting next week now. I’m likely to be on one of Charlie Appleby’s – I’m sitting on one of his Derby horses on Friday morning – and it’s great to be preparing for a ride in one of the world’s greatest races. It’s the most important race in England and, for me, it’s the most important race in Europe alongside the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. It’s one of the crown jewels of the sport that I would love to win. In the Cazoo Oaks I’m on OCEAN ROAD and I rode her at the track in the workout on Monday. We didn’t go super fast as the ground was heavy, but I was really pleased with her and we’re looking forward to the Oaks with her now. She’s come out of the Lingfield trial well.

Oisin Murphy & Ed Chamberlin on the Epsom Derby

Melody can call the right tune

Watch out for MELODY OF LIFE in the Betway Casino Handicap at Haydock (4.40) on Saturday. I don’t ride him as he’s a King Power horse and retained rider Silvestre de Sousa is on board, but he looks to have a great chance. Chester wouldn’t have played to his strengths and Sandown was his first run in ages – it was a deep race and he was a little bit babyish. He’s a lot better than a mark of 77 and I hope he can get his act together on Saturday. He’ll want further than seven furlongs in time but slow ground will be no problem to him and he ought to be showing his ability now.

Haydock Saturday rides 1.15 – QUICKTHORN

He ran very well at Kempton in a deep race last time and I’d imagine he’ll go through the ground no problem. It’ll be quite tacky by Saturday but he should handle it well and though it’s quite a competitive race hopefully he’ll go well with Hughie Morrison’s horses in great form. 1.45 – COLD STARE

He’s clearly well fancied looking at the market and David O’Meara does well with these sort of horses. He’s an older horse and wins in his turn but he looks like he’s in the right race and his mark is fair. 2.20 – KING’S LYNN

King’s Lynn runs in the Betway Achilles Stakes and he needs to find a bit on the ratings. It’s a tricky spot for him at present and El Astronaute could be hard to beat with plenty in his favour, so he’s obviously respected. But I like King’s Lynn, there is more improvement in him and five furlongs is the way forward for him, he’ll sharpen up and know his job as time goes on. We’ll see if he’s good enough on Saturday but he’s a straightforward horse and he doesn’t go in there without a chance. 2.55 – ORIENTAL MYSTIQUE

This looks a good spot for ORIENTAL MYSTIQUE who goes for the Group 3 Betway Pinnacle Stakes. Cabaletta looks vulnerable after running below-par at York and my filly should improve plenty from her first run of the year at Goodwood. She goes into the race with a good chance. Kirsten Rausing has been good to me and I’ve been very lucky in her colours, so it would be nice to get another winner on the board for her. 3.30 – BRAD THE BRIEF

BRAD THE BRIEF runs in the John Of Gaunt Stakes for Tom Dascombe and he’s on a bit of a comeback mission. He’s gone off the boil a bit recently after being successful earlier in his career so we’ll see how he goes. Toro Strike would be my idea of the winner, I was very impressed with him at Thirsk and I don’t think he’ll mind the conditions. 4.05 – TWILIGHT HEIR