Oisin Murphy lifts champion jockey trophy for the fourth time

In his accomplishment, Murphy has overtaken the great Frankie Dettori who claimed the prestigious Champion Jockey title three times during his career in Britain. Rossa Ryan, Tom Marquand, William Buick and Billy Loughnane have been Murphy’s nearest pursuers since May, but Murphy set an impressive standard gaining a clear lead just one month into the season.

The 29-year-old has maintained an unassailable lead throughout the season, with an impressive tally of 162 wins. This year’s Flat Jockeys’ Championship ran from May 4 to October 19, 2024.

🏆🏆🏆🏆 Four-time Champion Jockey @oismurphy reflects on his 2024 season and looks ahead to next year... pic.twitter.com/bAEVoBAg55

"It's been nice the last few weeks knowing that I had a decent lead and I'm looking forward to picking up that trophy," Murphy said at Ascot on Saturday.

“What probably keeps you going is you keep looking forward to the next big race and the next good horse. And if you're lucky enough that that happens, then it's unreal.

“I put an awful lot of pressure on myself, particularly at the big meetings. Royal Ascot, Glorious Goodwood, the York Ebor Festival, to have good festivals and I was lucky they came off and all that hard work was worth it."

But will Murphy be going for a fifth title in 2025?

“I'm not sure, it's hard work," he said.

“And there’s lots of young jockeys coming through, plus Hollie Doyle, Tom Marquand, Rossa Ryan, David Egan and Kieran Shoemark, they deserve a go at the championship."