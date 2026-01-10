Oisin Murphy lands Grade 2 Kenilworth prize aboard Okavango

Oisin Murphy got on the scoresheet in South Africa on Saturday by partnering Okavango in the Grade 2 Anthonij Rupert Premier Trophy.
Britain’s Champion Jockey landed the nine-furlong prize by two lengths on the four-year-old at Kenilworth for trainer Justin Snaith and owner Nick Jonsson.
Given a confident ride on the front end by Murphy, Okavango stayed on powerfully to beat Soqrat and stablemate Regulation at odds of 9/2.
Murphy said: “Fortunately I got on the scoresheet it took me a few races. I’m grateful to the Snaiths and the owner Nick Jonsson, for asking me to come and ride at this meeting.
“There’s probably nowhere else in the world you want to be in January hence we’ve got such a big crowd here today.
“It’s very chilled, I’m very warm here today as you can see I’m quite purple, but it’s great to get on the scoresheet on such an important day and I hope everyone enjoys themselves.”
