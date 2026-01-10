Menu icon
Oisin Murphy will pick up a fifth jockeys' title on Saturday
Oisin Murphy: Winner at Kenilworth

Oisin Murphy lands Grade 2 Kenilworth prize aboard Okavango

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat January 10, 2026 · 38 min ago

Oisin Murphy got on the scoresheet in South Africa on Saturday by partnering Okavango in the Grade 2 Anthonij Rupert Premier Trophy.

Britain’s Champion Jockey landed the nine-furlong prize by two lengths on the four-year-old at Kenilworth for trainer Justin Snaith and owner Nick Jonsson.

Given a confident ride on the front end by Murphy, Okavango stayed on powerfully to beat Soqrat and stablemate Regulation at odds of 9/2.

Murphy said: “Fortunately I got on the scoresheet it took me a few races. I’m grateful to the Snaiths and the owner Nick Jonsson, for asking me to come and ride at this meeting.

“There’s probably nowhere else in the world you want to be in January hence we’ve got such a big crowd here today.

“It’s very chilled, I’m very warm here today as you can see I’m quite purple, but it’s great to get on the scoresheet on such an important day and I hope everyone enjoys themselves.”

20260110 Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Race 5 won by OKAVANGO

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

