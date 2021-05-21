Champion Jockey column, Oisin Murphy: Keeping Busy at Haydock

Champion Jockey Oisin Murphy reflects on Lady Bowthorpe’s Lockinge second before talking us through his Saturday rides and more in this week’s column.

Lady Bowthorpe so good – and versatile

Lady Bowthorpe ran so well in the Lockinge

Anyone who hasn’t seen the headcam footage from Danny Tudhope on Lord Glitters in the Lockinge should go back and watch it, I don’t think an incident got anywhere near the attention it should have (see the clip in the Racing TV tweet, below). Frankie Dettori was basically wiped out after going a furlong, he really did, it goes to show racing can be like bumper cars and he ended up being three lengths or more further back on Palace Pier than he would’ve been. After that he went to the right whereas I went the other way and saved as much energy on Lady Bowthorpe as I could to finish and she ran a career-best by a long way, it was a super effort. To finish second to such a good horse in Palace Pier was a testament to trainer William Jarvis, who is a gentleman, and I was thrilled for him and her owners. I think, given that she’s such an easy ride, that races over both a mile and a mile and a quarter will be within her compass. Being by Nathaniel out of a Verglas mare she definitely handles soft ground well and she’ll have loads of options throughout the campaign.

🐴 Watch the Group One Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at @NewburyRacing through the eyes of Danny Tudhope, who was an honourable fourth on Lord Glitters.



One moment Palace Pier, the winner, is just to the right of them - the next he is gone! 😮 pic.twitter.com/NBtHuvg5qh — Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 17, 2021

Nottingham treble the highlight of the week

Legendary Day wins at Nottingham under Oisin

I’ve had a very frustrating run of seconds and I hate it. Statistically if half of my seconds were winners I’d be absolutely flying but I can’t change them now, so I’ve just got to get my head down and keep on trying to ride winners. Thankfully the run of seconds came to an end at Nottingham on Tuesday where I rode a treble aboard King Of Clubs, Legendary Day and Capla Dream. Hughie Morrison is a good supporter of mine so it was nice to ride him a few winners, both King Of Clubs and Legendary Day improved a lot from their first runs of the year. And Joe Tuite, who I ride a lot for, it was nice to bag a 14/1 winner for him in Capla Dream.

Friday Goodwood rides 1.10 – MASEKELA

I really like this colt. He worked very well on the grass with me and, although he’ll get further, this looks a nice starting point. He’s very nice and he’s got a future. 1.40 – LORD RAPSCALLION

He’s a horse that ran very well at Newmarket under Andrea Atzeni on Guineas weekend. Hopefully he can build on that now as he steps back up in trip to seven furlongs. 2.15 – MYSTERY SHOW

It’s important to try and win some black type with her and we’ll be trying to do just that in the Height Of Fashion Stakes. She won on the soft at Ascot last time so we know she goes on the ground and Archie Watson’s are in good form, so we’ll be aiming to finish in the three. 2.50 – YEAR OF THE DRAGON

He ran very well at Ascot on May 7 when a head behind Teodolina and obviously the handicapper didn’t miss him putting him up 5lb for finishing second. I’m not sure he wants very slow ground but being by Dragon Pulse hopefully he handles it okay. 3.25 – GENTLEMAN JOE

I rode him at Newbury on Sunday and he felt in good shape. He goes into the Cocked Hat as an outsider but he ran well in the Feilden, much better than his finishing position, and I’d forgive him that – the ground was too fast and the trip was too short. I think he goes there with a chance. Obviously it looks a good race and we respect Stay Well for Hughie Morrison, he could easily line up in the Derby, but it will be interesting to see where we are with this fellow. 4.00 – DANCING HARRY

I’ve got a great strike-rate for Roger Charlton (eight wins from 29 at 28%) so it’s interesting he’s booked me for this horse. He looks on an interesting mark, as well, he’s fit and ready to go and slow ground doesn’t seem to be an issue, so he has an each-way chance. 4.35 – FOUR ADAAY

I dead-heated for first on this filly at Lingfield last time on the all-weather, she’s a very pacey horse. I don’t think the ground matters to her so she should go through it okay and she only went up 2lb for Lingfield, so she’s another with a chance.

Saturday Haydock rides 1.20 – CLASSIC LORD

We were a little bit disappointed with him at Chester, on pedigree he should stay 1m4f well. He bolted up at Pontefract and I rode him to win at Goodwood last year. I liked him last season, so hopefully he was just coming to himself on his reappearance and he can improve for it on Saturday. He should be competitive off a mark of 78. 1.55 – MOLLS MEMORY

You never know when she is going to win but she’s handicapped to win. She’s won off a mark of 84 in testing conditions before and I would think Haydock would play to her strengths – she’s never won at the track but has been second there twice. She ran well at York last time and hopefully she goes there with a decent chance. 2.25 – FUTURE INVESTMENT

It’s nice to partner up with Ralph Beckett here with Future Investment. I used to ride a lot for him but he has several jockeys riding for him now and his horses are in terrific form. This horse stays very well and loves slow ground, I thought he ran okay in the Chester Cup when he went off joint-favourite. Hopefully he’ll improve from that run and he’ll go well. 3.00 – NEBULOSA

I like this filly a lot and she did very well to win at Goodwood last time. She’s won on slow ground before but the key thing here could be the step up to a mile as that looks sure to suit. She’s been training very well, she’s small but good, is on the right side of the handicapper and she’s probably a big price even though it’s a very competitive race. Unless Roger Varian’s Raadobarg is very well-handicapped I’d be hopeful she can win or at least go very close. 3.35 – THE LIR JET

I could’ve ridden quite a few of these but obviously had to ride The Lir Jet because of my Qatar Racing connection. Dragon Symbol deserves to be favourite although very soft ground might be a worry given he’s a very fluent mover on top of the ground. He’s one of the nicer horses we’ve seen this season. The Lir Jet will relish the slow ground, the softer the better for him. I rode him on Wednesday and he seems very well. I’ve been riding Method in work as well, he’s in good form, but he might be more of a five furlong horse. Hopefully I’m on the right one. 4.10 – KEEP BUSY