Oisin Murphy reflects on becoming champion jockey for a third time and an unenjoyable Champions Day, before looking ahead to his Group One rides and more this weekend.

WATCH: Oisin Murphy's quick-fire season review

"To be leading rider at the royal meeting was very special" Oisin Murphy reflects on his 2021 season

Being the champion again I haven’t really reflected on being crowned Champion Jockey for the third time at all. I haven’t woken up and thought ‘this is fantastic, I’ve managed to do it for a third time.’ Perhaps when I’m on my own and bored in a few weeks’ time, when I have time to think, then it might sink in a bit more. I think about five minutes after Whitehaven won at Haydock last Friday I thought I would be tough to reel in. I was quite proud that I went to Haydock with two realistic chances of winning and won on them both at such a crucial time. William Buick had five fancied mounts and so that was a key afternoon in the title battle. That’s when it really swung back my way. I didn’t particularly enjoy Champions Day, apart from collecting the trophy which was fantastic. Things didn’t really go my way.

A third title for Oisin Murphy

Palace Pier knocked over Alcohol Free in the QEII, Dragon Symbol was tired and didn’t run his race, I got stuck behind the wrong ones on Sir Busker – my fault – and Tribal Craft was probably just outclassed. It goes like that sometimes. But since the championship was over I’ve really enjoyed my job, riding racehorses. I’ve really enjoyed riding the maidens like Lady Clementine who ran a super race on debut at Kempton on Wednesday and looks a nice prospect. I couldn’t pull her up afterwards and is one to follow. I’ve been enjoying those all-weather meetings much more since the title race finished and the backend turf meetings, like Doncaster on Friday, with nice two-year-olds coming out, give me plenty more to look forward to yet.

Ignoring the headlines

Oisin Murphy during the title run-in at Chelmsford

I didn’t read any of the tabloid stories about me, or anything that’s been written in the Racing Post. I didn’t watch any of the ITV coverage back or listen to the critics that have been lining up. I just prefer to block it out, but I did see some of the public’s reaction on social media and they were overwhelmingly positive. It’s amazing how the human mind works. I think because the tabloids and the TV were so aggressive towards my mistake a lot of the public were quite sympathetic and kind towards me. I appreciated that and the backing from Sheikh Fahad, too. I didn’t see his interview on the TV but he has privately backed me and I have to thank him for standing by me. There aren’t many bosses in the world that would be so understanding. That’s one of the reasons I love my job for Qatar Racing and though we didn’t have any superstars this year you never know when the next Kameko is around the corner. Good horses making the headlines are the sort of stories I prefer. Hopefully that will be the case next year.

2022

A sweet moment for Oisin Murphy - Alcohol Free wins the Coronation Stakes

I enjoyed the majority of the season gone. I got a massive thrill out of the big days, the Royal Ascots and the Goodwood meetings, York, Zellie winning on Arc day. I just want more of the that, more of the big days. Life is short and the stress and pressures that go with going for the championship; it’s great, but it also takes its toll. Maybe next year William Buick and Tom Marquand will be fighting it out. At the same time I’m 26 years old, I’m young and ambitious, so let’s just see how I start the season.

Hoo Ya Mal could be a Guineas horse

Hoo Ya Mal (left) could be a Guineas horse

I was asked in the Sporting Life social media video, that you can watch above, which two-year-old I’ve ridden this year I’m most looking forward to as a three-year-old next year and I had to say Hoo Ya Mal. He was a very good winner of the Convivial Maiden at York and he should have won the Flying Scotsman at Doncaster. He travelled so well and the horse thought he’d won. He’ll appreciate going up to a mile. I’m sure the hood he wears will come off at some stage the more he relaxes. I see him as a proper 2000 Guineas candidate. I’m riding in France on Saturday so Tom Marquand rides him in the Horris Hill at Newbury. I’ll be watching and hoping he puts in a good performance. Obviously we have massive respect for Charlie Appleby’s 2yos, but they all have to come through the winter and I’m most looking forward to seeing this fellow come next May.

Doncaster Friday rides BIG NEWS – 1.30 Doncaster

She’s a Dubawi filly, she wasn’t an expensive yearling and she’s taken some time, but she is quite nice. She’ll be very green, she’s one to watch first time out but she has a level of ability. BELUGA GOLD – 2.05 Doncaster

I liked his run at Redcar. He’s a smashing horse who should go through the ground well as long as it doesn’t get too heavy. John Gosden’s horse Velazquez has achieved plenty, he’s probably the one to beat. I like Beluga Gold, though, I like his sire, Make Believe, the sire of Mishriff. STARGAZER – 3.15 Doncaster

He’s got decent form in a competitive race but I couldn’t find much soft ground form from him. That might be a worry. EIKONIX – 3.50 Doncaster

I might end up doing overweight on this horse off 8-7, I’ll do as close as I possibly can. We like him, he’s a lightly-raced son of Paco Boy and he’s better than his mark, so hopefully he can go well. It looks a good sport for him. TOMMASO – 4.25 Doncaster

Another one for Phil Kirby and I don’t know an awful lot about him other than that he was well beaten on his stable debut at Ayr earlier in the month. He’s been dropped 5lb after that but he’ll have to come on a lot for it to get involved here. AONE ALLEY – 4.55 Doncaster

He’s got decent form, I think he’s got a good chance. This looks a good spot by my agent to get me on him, I loved how he stayed on from off the pace at Ayr last time out.

Saturday Saint-Cloud rides BUCKAROO – 1.33 Saint-Cloud I go over to Saint-Cloud on Saturday to ride BUCKAROO in the Group One Criterium de Saint-Cloud and it looks a hotter race than we imagined. El Bodegon won well last time in a Group Three at Chantilly and I’ve actually ridden him in work, he’s a tough horse. Unconquerable was unlucky at Newmarket and I have a lot of time for Goldspur who beat him in the Zetland. He’s the one to beat but Buckaroo should have won at Leopardstown, he just got held in by the winner at a crucial stage. You’d think he’ll appreciate the step up in trip and on pedigree he’ll like the ground, so let’s see what he can do. He was pencilled in for Doncaster but with Luxembourg running Joseph just decided it might be better to avoid him. ANGEL POWER – 4.00 Saint-Cloud I ride ANGEL POWER for Roger Varian in the Prix de Flore. Her run at Saint-Cloud was okay but she was expected to win in a Listed race, but she was second after being a little bit keen up front. The key is getting her to settle. When she beat Anna Nerium at Newmarket a year ago she was good and that form would be good enough to win this. She likes soft ground and she’s very lightly-raced this season after just the two runs so there’s plenty going for her. I’ve been through the race and there’s not an awful lot to be worried about, perhaps Nash Nasha and Anasia are the ones to fear most.