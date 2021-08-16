Oisin Murphy talks us through his book of rides at Newmarket on Friday and Saturday, as well as giving us the latest news on Alcohol Free and Chrono Genesis.

Alcohol Free back in work with QEII the aim

Alcohol Free (right) is back in work ahead of the QEII

Alcohol Free is back in work now and it’s all systems go for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on Champions Day next month. She had a little break after York, but she's back at Park House now and she’s done her first piece of work towards the QEII. I’m very pleased with her condition and she looks really well, so fingers crossed she can get to Ascot and bounce back to form over a mile. Getting to know Chrono Genesis We’re building up to the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on Sunday week and my mount Chrono Genesis has settled in well at Pascal Bary’s ahead of her historic mission. She’ll bid to become the first Japanese horse to win the Arc and they’ve gone close on several occasions, so it would be incredible if she proves able to do it. My preparations with her take a step up next Wednesday as I fly across to sit on her at Chantilly before I come back to ride at Kempton in the evening. It’ll just be nice to have a sit on her before the big day.

FRIDAY NEWMARKET RIDES DUBAI LOVE – 1.50

She's been lightly-raced this year but she’s very talented and I think she’s in the right race. I’d hope she’ll go pretty well. Saeed bin Suroor has two in it and the other filly Soft Whisper has a bit to prove now. I respect Wedding Dance but I hope my filly will be good enough. GLENARTNEY – 2.25

She needs to step up a little bit to figure here on what she’s shown so far, but she’s lightly-raced and Ed Walker’s horses remain in great form, so there’s hope there.

SUNSTRIKE – 3.00

Majestic Glory will be very tough to beat in the Rockfel, she simply has the best form and deserves to be favourite. Sunstrike will have to reverse the form with her if she is to win and that will be difficult, she has to have improved. It’s a competitive race in behind the favourite and Girl On Film is also respected, it wasn’t a strong race she won at Newmarket but they’ve given her time to grow into her frame. BENBATL – 3.35

He should’ve won at Goodwood, he just jumped in the air out of the gates. He’s a very good horse and he’s won this race before, so if he’s somewhere near his best he could be tough to beat. I respect Master Of The Seas, he’s done nothing wrong and he’s been off a while, we know how strong the Guineas form is, so you’ve got to respect him, but a mile on a decent ground at Newmarket suits my horse well, too. FOX TAL – 4.10

He’s a little frustrating as he doesn’t often win, but the set-up of this small field should suit him. The plan will be to follow them along and pounce late.

The Masekela (left) form has worked out very well

SATURDAY NEWMARKET RIDES OHEKA – 1.15

She ran very well on debut but it wasn’t a very strong race. There’s much more strength in this, judging by the pedigrees on show anyway, but she goes there with a big chance so hopefully she can make a step forward. MASEKELA – 1.50

Masekela is the one I’m looking forward to most this weekend in the Royal Lodge. I’ve loved him since the first time I saw him and although he’s a horse for next year, hopefully we can get one more run out of him as a two-year-old. All the signs have been good at home, if anything he’s got quite lazy, but a mile will suit him well. Royal Patronage brings strong form into the race, he’ll probably go forward again and hopefully Masekela can follow them along and show them how good he is. DESERT DREAMER – 2.25

She needs to take a little step up on what she’s shown so far, but she’s a nice filly. We’ll see how she goes. I really like Ger Lyons’ filly, Sacred Bridge, while Sandrine’s done nothing wrong and Zain Claudette looks like she’s improving. It’s a deep field and a good renewal of the Juddmonte Cheveley Park, as it should be. GOOD BIRTHDAY – 3.40

The nature of the Cambridgeshire should suit Good Birthday, but I’m just a bit worried that he’s towards the top end of his handicap mark. Hopefully I’m wrong. The one I think could run big is Royal Marine, this race could definitely suit him. He’s had a long break and he’s a good horse. If he relaxes, which he should do, he’ll go there with a big chance. PIFFLE – 4.50

She won well at Goodwood and she slightly surprised us that day. She’s a tough, hardy filly and she’s done nothing wrong. I hope she’ll go well again and she’s fairly treated from what she’s shown. MYSTERY SMILES – 5.24