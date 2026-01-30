Oisin Murphy in line for Constitution Hill ride at Southwell

The nine-year-old has recently undergone some stalls practice ahead of his first run on the level in a £40,000 all-weather novice stakes at Southwell on Friday February 20.

Constitution Hill has fallen in three of his last four starts over hurdles, including in the Fighting Fifth on his seasonal debut this term, and his trainer is now looking for a confidence-boosting experience with a view to sticking with the Flat or potentially going back over jumps later the campaign.

Speaking in his Unibet blog, Henderson said: "I’m sure many of you have seen the video of Constitution Hill having his stalls practice this week and everything seems to be going well in that department. He’s also going to do some schooling with Yogi Breisner next week so we’re definitely keeping him busy!

"I think the objective to running him at Southwell is so I can hopefully see what potential he has for racing on the flat and if we can go further down that route.

"He is in great form and if it continues that way he will definitely run on the 20th February and that will then tell us what future he has, or if we have to start thinking again.

"There has been much speculation as to who will ride him at Southwell and I can tell you that no decision has been made, except to say that Michael Buckley has been in discussions with Oisin Murphy and, obviously we’ll have to see where he is at the time, but if he’s available it’s quite possible he could ride.

"If that wasn’t to be the case we have Rob Hornby who rides out for us on occasions and rode at the Newbury gallops morning in November. He’s a very good jockey, although I don’t think we’ll be short of applicants!"

