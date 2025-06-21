Oisin Murphy from Royal Ascot | 'I had a plan and it worked out'

The five day bonanza might have started slowly for the three-time champion jockey, but momentum soon gathered pace following the victory of Miss Information in the Kensington Palace Stakes on Wednesday.

A double on Thursday courtesy of victories for Arabian Story in the Britannia Stakes and Never So Brave in the Buckingham Palace Stakes was then added to yesterday thanks to Adrestia in the Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes.

And to top things off Murphy was seen at his brilliant best to get Quai De Bethune up in the dying strides in today's Golden Gates Stakes, to round out a memorable few days at the iconic Berkshire track.

Murphy said: “Quai De Bethune is a Persian King horse that is part owned by Gary Gillies and Team Valour and I was delighted with him.

“He was chopped out a little bit at the start and I was last, but he travelled into it nicely and he hit the line well.

“It is hard to say what my highlight was. Maybe it was Miss Information in the Kensington Palace. She doesn’t really get a mile. I had a plan and it worked out.”