After a titanic battle with Godolphin's number one rider, which saw the runner-up close to within one winner of Murphy at one stage on the penultimate day of the championship, the reigning champion sealed the trophy when Buick's mount Adayar failed to win the Champion Stakes. Murphy, who took the honours in 2019 and 2020, looked set for a comfortable defence of his title entering the final weeks of the season, only for Buick to rapidly close the deficit in the last 10 days. A double at Haydock on Friday gave Murphy the breathing space of a three-win lead heading into the final day and that proved too much for Buick, who closed the gap to two after Creative Force landed the Champion Sprint but could make no further inroads. It has been a difficult end to the season for Murphy, who failed an alcohol breathalyser test at Newmarket on Fillies' Mile day before he bounced back in style the following afternoon to win the Cesarewitch on Nicky Henderson's Buzz - with Buick back in second on Burning Victory.

Murphy sealed the title thanks to 153 winners, with Buick in second on 151. Both of his Group One wins this campaign were on board Alcohol Free at Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood - the filly failing to add to her top-level haul when eighth in Saturday's QEII. Murphy said: "I’d like to thank my family, all my employees; my driver, my agent, my manager Jimmy Derham, the trainers who put me up on such great horses like Andrew Balding, Sheikh Fahad and the whole Qatar Racing team who have stuck by me through the ups and downs of a rollercoaster ride. “It’s brilliant when it’s going well but when the bad days are upon us it’s very easy to not be there for me and they have been there. “ It’s been a real battle. This has been the toughest campaign for the jockeys' title for me yet. "The last few weeks have been a real tough ride and everyone has seen that, I’ve had to make the most of every opportunity. “August was my best month ever with 42 winners, September wasn’t bad and October was a struggle, but I managed to get it over the line and it’s massive for everyone involved with me to get that third title. Thank you to everyone who has given me winners. “The overriding emotion is relief. I set out to do something, I try not to fail and I’ve put absolutely everything into it. “For me, the championship is over but the season isn’t. Hopefully I’ll be riding in the final Group One of the UK turf season next week on Buckaroo or Hoo Ya Mal and then there’s the Breeders’ Cup as well, so there’s plenty to play for this year yet."

Major wins in 2021 Starman - G2 Duke of York Stakes, York, 12 May

Starman announced himself as a star sprinter under Oisin at York in May, but the champion had to watch on as Ed Walker's horse won the July Cup as he had stayed loyal to Dragon Symbol in the Newmarket highlight. Berkshire Shadow - G2 Coventry Stakes, Ascot, 15 June

A fabulous Royal Ascot for Oisin was kicked off by Berkshire Shadow's impressive Coventry Stakes win. The Dark Angel colt came from the year to win going away and he ran with credit in fourth on his final 2yo start in the Dewhurst. Alcohol Free - G1 Coronation Stakes, Ascot, 18 June

Oisin had great confidence in Alcohol Free staying a mile despite her Guineas defeat and he was vindicated in the Coronation Stakes when she stylishly fended off Snow Lantern in heavy ground. Alcohol Free - G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes, Goodwood, 28 July

Alcohol Free landed her second G1 of the season in the Sussex Stakes where she sunk dual G1-winning miler Poetic Flare in a memorable tussle. Benbatl - G2 Joel Stakes, Newmarket, 24 September

Benbatl was an early G1 winner for Murphy and their good relationship continues to prosper, the pair landing the G2 Joel Stakes for a second time at Newmarket as the title battle entered its final month. Zellie - G1 Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac, Longchamp, 3 October

There was no joy in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe for Oisin, but he won on the Andre Fabre-trained Zellie on the undercard - fulfilling a 'dream' to ride a top-level winner for the master trainer. Buzz - Cesarewitch Handicap, Newmarket, 9 October

With all eyes on Murphy following the failed breath test, he bounced back on Future Champions Day to win the Cesarewitch on long-term plot Buzz for Nicky Henderson.

