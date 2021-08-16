Oisin Murphy reflects on breaking his Breeders' Cup duck aboard Japanese-trained Marche Lorraine in the Distaff at Del Mar on Saturday.

A pleasant surprise I didn’t expect Marche Lorraine to win on Saturday, I don’t think anybody did, but the whole experience was beyond belief really. I relished it for a split second when I was being interviewed on the horse straight after the race, but other than that I haven’t had much time to reflect on it. I’m sure over the next few days I’ll be able to look back on it with fond memories. A Breeders’ Cup winner, and a Grade One winner on the dirt, is incredible and especially so to do it for Marche Lorraine’s connections. I rode quite a bit for the trainer Yoshito Yahagi in Japan, and I rode for the connections in Hong Kong too. I rode Lys Gracieux, who went on to win the Cox Plate.

The owners are very famous in Japan – the U. Carrot Farm Company – they’re led by the Yoshida family who are almost like the Coolmore of Japan. They’ve had some machines in the past, Epiphaneia won a Japan Cup for them in 2014. After I won the Distaff, the voice I could hear above all from the stands was Sheikh Fahad who owns the sixth Shedaresthedevil in partnership, he was shouting down from his box and he sounded ecstatic for me which was great. I was under no pressure at all going into the race, I love riding for the trainer anyway as I get on well with him and he doesn’t give me instructions.

How the Distaff unfolded I knew the primary objective was to get Marche Lorraine to finish as close as she possibly could and on paper the form horses were always going to go and race on the pace. If I raced up there with them then I was never going to finish off so I decided to bide my time. I was drawn beside Jose Ortiz (Dunbar Road) so just followed him the whole way around – a guy I know asked why I went to the front so early but it was a case of necessity as if I didn’t go when I did I was going to get crossed by one of the other outsiders. I’m afraid my experience on dirt is limited but I am aware that you cannot afford to ever get stopped in your run, it all has to be smooth as possible and you don’t win dirt races when your momentum gets checked. I’m sure the final sectionals were really slow – it’s usually the case on the dirt – and it was a long final furlong for her, but to win was quite amazing. Marche Lorraine's stable companion Loves Only You was brilliant in the Filly & Mare Turf, she got a bit stuck in traffic and lost her position but she was just much too good. It’ll be interesting to see if she stays on next year but they do normally keep their six-year-olds in training so maybe she will, but there hasn’t been any decision about that I’d imagine.