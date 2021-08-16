Oisin Murphy reflects on his latest week in the saddle before looking ahead to a strong book of rides at Newmarket's Future Champions meeting.

NEWMARKET FRIDAY RIDES FIORINA – 1.15 Newmarket

Hopefully she’ll improve from her first run in the fillies’ maiden. There are a lot of sexy pedigrees in here, but I’ve ridden her at home and I liked her and I reckon that little bit of juice in the ground will be fine for her. She’s a nice filly. HIERARCHY – 1.50 Newmarket

I think dropping to 5f in the Cornwallis is really interesting for HIERARCHY and I’m looking forward to riding him. His run at Newbury was very good and he’s got a lot of speed, so this race looks ideal and he deserves to be one of the favourites. BANSHEE – 2.25 Newmarket

She needs to improve on what she did at Doncaster but she got struck into that day and she’s had a few easy weeks since then. She came out of the race well and I don’t think this is a particularly strong renewal. We’d be delighted if she could finish in the first three.

Mise En Scene gets on top in the Prestige Stakes

MISE EN SCENE – 3.35 Newmarket

MISE EN SCENE galloped well after Goodwood, actually galloping on the racecourse proper at Newmarket and she felt super. I’m really looking forward to her. I think the world of Inspiral and she will probably be hard to beat, but Mise En Scene is a beautiful filly. BOLTAWAY – 4.10 Newmarket

This is a great ride to pick up for Roger Charlton I’m very lucky to get on him. It’s a competitive race but he’s got a progressive profile and he looks like he’s still improving so hopefully he can run a big race. OCEAN ROAD – 4.40 Newmarket

She has trained very well recently but this race, the Group 3 Pride Stakes, looks a very tough task for her. Sir Michael Stoute has a very strong hand in it and his Ville De Grace is a decent filly and there are a few others with a similar profile, but hopefully my filly will run well.

Oasis incident could have been worse OASIS GIFT got a real fright in the paddock at Salisbury last Thursday and while it was nasty for me these things happen and it could have been a lot worse. He just spooked and took off and thankfully it was only my mouth and face that got hurt. I was lucky, if I’d missed the Arc and this weekend coming up I’d have been gutted, so I won’t complain. I had 26 stitches in my face and it’s pretty sore, it’s healing slowly, but I’ve been wearing the mask in my races to try and keep it clean so hopefully it’s all healed up soon.

🚨 Breaking news: Champion jockey @oismurphy is receiving medical treatment after this dramatic incident in the paddock at Salisbury



Chrono so much better than Arc run CHRONO GENESIS didn’t run up to her best in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe last weekend. Anyone that has seen the sectionals will know it was a very slow pace, but she relaxed super and travelled round nicely and I felt I was in the right place to win. Unfortunately she got bogged down in the ground, it’s the first race in her life she hasn’t finished her race off and off a slow pace without pulling I expected her to hit the line. She didn’t and I put that solely down to the ground. She’s better than that, what she achieved in Dubai was much better than what she showed at Longchamp and I’d expect her to bounce back. At least I got a winner on the day thanks to ZELLIE in the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac. She’s a star and I have to thank the Al Attiya family for allowing me to ride her. She gave me a super ride and to win one for Mr Fabre in a Group One was kind of a dream, so that was very fortunate. Next year she’ll definitely stay 10 furlongs and she’ll train on, I really like her.

Chrono Genesis: Much better than she showed in the Arc

Kempton doubles keep title race pressure on I had a couple of Kempton doubles back on the domestic scene this week to go 12 clear of William Buick in the title race with just over a week to go. I’m trying hard and doing my best, hopefully that will be enough but I’m not riding as many favourites as I was a couple of weeks ago and the stables I ride for are having fewer runners, too. You won’t find me taking anything for granted until it’s mathematically impossible for anyone to catch me.

NEWMARKET SATURDAY RIDES AMERICAN STAR – 1.10 Newmarket

He went up a lot in the handicap for winning at Newbury and this looks a tougher race. I’ve been lucky for Ed Walker and these owners, so hopefully he can defy the rise in the weights and go well. BERKSHIRE REBEL – 1.45 Newmarket

I’m expecting this fellow to improve for the step up in trip in the Zetland Stakes. This will be his third run in quick succession so he’s got a tough task, but he seems like a hardy horse. Whatever happens on Saturday I’m looking forward to him next year. IMPERIAL FIGHTER – 2.20 Newmarket

Coroebus will be very hard to beat in the Autumn Stakes but I like IMPERIAL FIGHTER. He should improve again for a mile and he’s a very tough and genuine horse. The ground with a little bit of ease will help him as well. The Acomb form looks good so we go there with a chance, but he’ll improve from two to three as well. He’s one of our nicer horses for next year.

Imperial Fighter makes a winning debut under Oisin Murphy

BERKSHIRE SHADOW – 2.55 Newmarket

BERKSHIRE SHADOW goes for the Dewhurst and he’s another we hope will improve for going back up in trip. It was too sharp for him at York last time out and he wasn’t 100% there, either, he came home a very tired horse. He’s freshened up well, he has felt good in his work and I’m looking forward to getting back on him. He’s had a long season and he’s a miler for next year, but hopefully he’ll run a decent race. BUZZ – 3.35 Newmarket

I’m excited about riding BUZZ in the Cesarewitch, I was booked for this horse a long time ago and he’s been trained for this race. He wouldn’t want the ground to dry out too much. Willie Mullins has a strong hand and he’s done well in this race in the past, but I’ve got to be right there in the mix in the closest race we have, in terms of field size, on the Flat to the Grand National. TENAYA CANYON – 4.10 Newmarket

She’s had a very good year after being placed particularly well, winning at Haydock and Doncaster amongst other good runs. This looks quite a competitive Listed race but she looks one of the fillies in it with a better chance. KING VEGA – 4.45 Newmarket