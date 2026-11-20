Nicky Henderson's hugely popular nine-year-old finished a staying-on fifth in the hands of Rossa Ryan in the Gran Premio del Jockey Club at San Siro on October 25 when last seen.

Oisin Murphy rode Constitution Hill to win a novice event in brilliant fashion at Southwell earlier in the year and he has been booked to take the ride again.

While dropping from Group 2 to Listed level on his return to the UK, the former Champion Hurdle hero appears to face some stiff competition. Godolphin and Charlie Appleby are doubly-represented at the five-day stage with By The Book and El Cordobes, who could potentially have his first run since finishing down the field in the Breeders' Cup Turf.

John & Thady Gosden have won the past four editions of the Floodlit Stakes and they have two options in Lion's Pride and Warrant Holder, the latter in the silks of The King and Queen.

Andrew Balding has the 106-rated four-year-old Royal Playwright in the mix along with Ghaiyyath filly Zgharta, while Amiloc (officially top-rated at 113) could drop back in trip for the mile and a half event having contested the Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot when last seen.

There are a total of 14 horses entered.