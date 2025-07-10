Oisin Murphy BHA licence conditions 'incredibly strict' after drink driving ban

The four-time champion jockey was fined £70,000 and banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Reading Magistrates' Court last week.

BHA Chief Executive Brant Dunshea, speaking to Ed Chamberlin during ITV's July meeting coverage on Thursday, said: "As a consequence of very heavy engagement between Oisin and our team, we’re going through a process of agreeing a set of incredibly strict conditions. This will include enhanced testing, both on the racecourse and away from the racecourse.

"The BHA was not given access to the information in relation to the criminal proceedings until we learned the full details in court. We have to understand and appreciate that these matters are not within our jurisdiction and so the information we were dealing with was limited.

"We’re working to come up with a set of conditions that not only ensures we’re protecting the integrity and reputation of British racing and the safety of our horses and people, but also that we’re doing it in a way that ensures that Oisin gets the support and help that he might need to deal with his issues."