Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsTV Guidenew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Oisin Murphy arriving at Reading Magistrates Court
Oisin Murphy arriving at Reading Magistrates Court

Oisin Murphy BHA licence conditions 'incredibly strict' after drink driving ban

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu July 10, 2025 · 5h ago

The BHA have said Oisin Murphy will have to adhere to an 'incredibly strict' set of conditions following his drink driving punishment.

The four-time champion jockey was fined £70,000 and banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Reading Magistrates' Court last week.

BHA Chief Executive Brant Dunshea, speaking to Ed Chamberlin during ITV's July meeting coverage on Thursday, said: "As a consequence of very heavy engagement between Oisin and our team, we’re going through a process of agreeing a set of incredibly strict conditions. This will include enhanced testing, both on the racecourse and away from the racecourse.

"The BHA was not given access to the information in relation to the criminal proceedings until we learned the full details in court. We have to understand and appreciate that these matters are not within our jurisdiction and so the information we were dealing with was limited.

"We’re working to come up with a set of conditions that not only ensures we’re protecting the integrity and reputation of British racing and the safety of our horses and people, but also that we’re doing it in a way that ensures that Oisin gets the support and help that he might need to deal with his issues."

Graham Cunningham
Our columnist on Oisin Murphy 'Collective Famnesia does Murphy no favours'

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING