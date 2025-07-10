Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsTV Guidenew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Oisin Murphy - BHA issued statement
Oisin Murphy - BHA issued statement

Oisin Murphy: BHA issue statement over licence conditions

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Fri July 11, 2025 · 2h ago

The BHA have said an "extremely strict set of conditions" have been applied to Oisin Murphy's riding licence.

The four-time champion jockey was fined £70,000 and banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Reading Magistrates' Court last week.

And on Friday morning the BHA issued a statement which read: "Since the conclusion of criminal proceedings, the BHA has been liaising extensively with Mr Murphy and his team. An extremely strict set of conditions and monitoring requirements have been attached to his riding licence. These are effective immediately and must be adhered to at all times.

"The revised conditions have been designed to balance the need to maintain the safety, integrity and good reputation of British racing, with ensuring that Mr Murphy has access to the appropriate support and advice so that he meets the sport’s expectations.

"BHA licensing matters and the precise details of any conditions that may be placed on an individual’s licence are a private and confidential matter between that person and the regulator.

"However, we can confirm that Mr Murphy will be subject to stringent conditions, including detailed and strict procedures relating to further enhanced testing, both on and off the racecourse.

"Mr Murphy must also engage regularly and proactively with the BHA. In addition he must alert us, within a clearly stipulated timeframe, to any change in his personal circumstances that could reasonably be said to be relevant to his position as a licensed jockey.

"The licence also includes further conditions which are private and confidential.

"All conditions, and Mr Murphy’s compliance with them, will be subject to careful monitoring and regular review. If at any time the BHA considers that any licensing condition has not been met, then we reserve the right to seek the immediate suspension or withdrawal of Mr Murphy’s licence.

"As emphasised in our statement of last week, Mr Murphy’s conduct has fallen well below the standards expected of licensed individuals. His actions – for which he has since apologised – jeopardised not only his safety, but that of his passenger and other members of the public.

"Mr Murphy, like all licensed personnel, is expected to uphold the good reputation of our sport on and off the racecourse. He has been reminded of his responsibility. The conditions now in place are designed to help ensure that he meets the high standards that British racing demands."

Graham Cunningham
Our columnist on Oisin Murphy 'Collective Famnesia does Murphy no favours'

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING