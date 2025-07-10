Oisin Murphy: BHA issue statement over licence conditions

The four-time champion jockey was fined £70,000 and banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Reading Magistrates' Court last week.

And on Friday morning the BHA issued a statement which read: "Since the conclusion of criminal proceedings, the BHA has been liaising extensively with Mr Murphy and his team. An extremely strict set of conditions and monitoring requirements have been attached to his riding licence. These are effective immediately and must be adhered to at all times.

"The revised conditions have been designed to balance the need to maintain the safety, integrity and good reputation of British racing, with ensuring that Mr Murphy has access to the appropriate support and advice so that he meets the sport’s expectations.

"BHA licensing matters and the precise details of any conditions that may be placed on an individual’s licence are a private and confidential matter between that person and the regulator.

"However, we can confirm that Mr Murphy will be subject to stringent conditions, including detailed and strict procedures relating to further enhanced testing, both on and off the racecourse.

"Mr Murphy must also engage regularly and proactively with the BHA. In addition he must alert us, within a clearly stipulated timeframe, to any change in his personal circumstances that could reasonably be said to be relevant to his position as a licensed jockey.

"The licence also includes further conditions which are private and confidential.

"All conditions, and Mr Murphy’s compliance with them, will be subject to careful monitoring and regular review. If at any time the BHA considers that any licensing condition has not been met, then we reserve the right to seek the immediate suspension or withdrawal of Mr Murphy’s licence.

"As emphasised in our statement of last week, Mr Murphy’s conduct has fallen well below the standards expected of licensed individuals. His actions – for which he has since apologised – jeopardised not only his safety, but that of his passenger and other members of the public.

"Mr Murphy, like all licensed personnel, is expected to uphold the good reputation of our sport on and off the racecourse. He has been reminded of his responsibility. The conditions now in place are designed to help ensure that he meets the high standards that British racing demands."