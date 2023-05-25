The Kevin Ryan-trained colt outperformed odds of 125/1 to chase home Chaldean for second in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas and will now bid to confirm form over the supplemented Royal Scotsman, with Paul and Oliver Cole’s son of Gleneagles a place behind in third on the Rowley Mile.

If Hi Royal were to triumph on Saturday, it would be a first victory at the Curragh for Murphy.

He said: “I have never ridden a winner at the Curragh. I’ve been second before, so it would be lovely to break my duck this weekend.

“Hi Royal apparently has come out of Newmarket very well. I’ve a lot of respect for Royal Scotsman, who I just finished in front of in the 2000 Guineas, but Hi Royal is a straightforward horse and I’m sure he’ll give his running.

“This meeting has a lot of history. I grew up watching the 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh on RTÉ, so to be riding one of the favourites in the race is really nice. It’s a great feeling and I want to make the most of it.”