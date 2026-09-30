Oisin Murphy Arc preview: Bay City Roller 'one of a kind'

Oisin Murphy believes Bay City Roller provides him with a "live chance" of winning the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, whatever ground he encounters.

The George Scott-trained four-year-old was a brilliant winner on testing ground in the Betfred Coronation Cup at Epsom before chasing home Arc favourite Daryz on a much livelier surface in the Qatar Prix Foy. “He’s had a very good preparation, was really good in the early part of the year and this has been the long-term plan,” the jockey told Sky Sports Racing. “He just handles testing ground better than most. He has a very high cruising speed, a great temperament but is good on most ground. He’s very adaptable, doesn’t waste energy and he has speed, he kind of has all the attributes, and he relaxes very well. That gives him a chance when conditions are really testing but looking at the week’s weather forecast it’s up in the air how much rain they’re going to get. “The plan is to line up either way and the Arc is a race I’ve always wanted to win, so it’s great to have a live chance.”