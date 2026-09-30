Oisin Murphy Arc preview: Bay City Roller 'one of a kind'

Oisin Murphy believes Bay City Roller provides him with a "live chance" of winning the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, whatever ground he encounters.
The George Scott-trained four-year-old was a brilliant winner on testing ground in the Betfred Coronation Cup at Epsom before chasing home Arc favourite Daryz on a much livelier surface in the Qatar Prix Foy.
“He’s had a very good preparation, was really good in the early part of the year and this has been the long-term plan,” the jockey told Sky Sports Racing.
“He just handles testing ground better than most. He has a very high cruising speed, a great temperament but is good on most ground. He’s very adaptable, doesn’t waste energy and he has speed, he kind of has all the attributes, and he relaxes very well. That gives him a chance when conditions are really testing but looking at the week’s weather forecast it’s up in the air how much rain they’re going to get.
“The plan is to line up either way and the Arc is a race I’ve always wanted to win, so it’s great to have a live chance.”
Murphy expects Sunday's race to be a very different one to the recent trial in which his partner was runner-up.
“That ground was really fast and I was surprised he gave me such a good feel. At the bottom of the straight I thought he was away but Daryz, to the eye, looked like he won very easily. But it will be a different sort of race on Sunday and let’s see what happens. I’m really grateful to be riding him."
And the current champion jockey doesn't feel there's any obvious blueprint in terms of where to win an Arc from.
“Watching Daryz last year, he was three back and one off the fence but horses win from anywhere. Sea The Stars was down the rail, Dylan Thomas was down the rail for much of the race. Golden Horn was wide for much of the race and sat one off the trip. Treve was three deep on the false straight, even four deep one year with Thierry Jarnet. Good horses win from anywhere.
“Bay City Roller's work the other day, he did a seven furlong hit-out on the Rowley Mile and he didn’t sweat or blow either. He’s an amazing horse and did some fast sectionals. The fact he can do that at the races, he’s kind of one-of-a-kind.”
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