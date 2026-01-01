Menu icon
Heart Wood - big player this weekend

O'Driscoll's Irish Whiskey New Year's Day Chase report and replay: Heart Wood wins at Tramore

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu January 01, 2026 · 1h ago

Heart Wood won the O'Driscoll's Irish Whiskey New Year's Day Chase at Tramore, making all of the running in the Grade 3 event.

Trained by Henry De Bromhead and ridden by Darragh O'Keeffe, the Robcour-owned eight-year-old was given a confident ride at the head of affairs and jumped well in the main en route to an eight and a half-length success over Ile Atlantique (11/2), who passed tired rivals late on to take second.

Heart Wood was bringing up a double on the day for trainer and jockey who also landed the Jimmy Shanahan Memorial Handicap Hurdle courtesy of 13/8 joint-favourite Captain Ryan Matt.

Gordon Elliott's fine run of form continued earlier on the card with victories for Stede Bonnet (100/30) and American Jukebox (3/1) in the 2m and 2m5f maiden hurdles respectively.

