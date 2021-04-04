Tom O’Brien set for bigger role at Philip Hobbs' yard following Richard Johnson retirement

Four-times champion jockey Johnson hung up his boots with immediate effect after finishing third on the Hobbs-trained Brother Tedd at Newton Abbot, bringing to an end an enduring partnership between rider and handler.

Hobbs admits Johnson will be hard to replace, but expects O’Brien, who has already enjoyed a long association with the yard, to take the lion’s share of rides for the Somerset team, with some younger jockeys also in line for expanded roles.

Speaking on Racing TV’s Luck on Sunday programme, Hobbs said: “He (Johnson) has been involved here for so long and is such a part of our establishment and a good friend of all of us and all the owners, it will be a big hole.

“But we have to move on. Tom O’Brien will be riding the majority and we’ve got very good lads in the yard here – Ben Jones, who won the Hennessy (Ladbrokes Trophy) last year, and Sean Houlihan. They’re both 3lb claimers who are involved here on a daily basis.

“I must also mention Micheal Nolan, who was second in the conditional jockeys’ title some years ago and has been so unlucky with injuries, but hopefully he’s getting over that now. He rode a treble the other day at Wincanton – he’ll have plenty of chances, too.

“Like Richard, Tom was champion conditional. He’s a very good rider and has won on all the horses he should be winning on, but hasn’t had the opportunities perhaps he deserves.

“There will be more opportunities from now on.”