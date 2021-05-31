Cazoo Derby news: 19 left in Epsom Classic

The master of Ballydoyle is bidding for a historic ninth victory in the race and is responsible for the two colts dominating the market, Bolshoi Ballet and High Definition.

They are joined in the field at this stage by stablemates Kyprios, Sir Lamorak, The Mediterranean and Van Gogh.

The challenge from Ireland also includes Jim Bolger’s Irish 2000 Guineas winner Mac Swiney and is completed by Southern Lights (Joseph O’Brien) and Seattle Sound (Luke Comer).