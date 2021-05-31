Sporting Life
Bolshoi Ballet under Ryan Moore
Bolshoi Ballet - one of six Aidan O'Brien entries

Cazoo Derby news: 19 left in Epsom Classic

By David Ord
13:25 · MON May 31, 2021

Aidan O’Brien is responsible for six of the 19 six-day acceptors for the Cazoo Derby at Epsom on Saturday.

The master of Ballydoyle is bidding for a historic ninth victory in the race and is responsible for the two colts dominating the market, Bolshoi Ballet and High Definition.

They are joined in the field at this stage by stablemates Kyprios, Sir Lamorak, The Mediterranean and Van Gogh.

The challenge from Ireland also includes Jim Bolger’s Irish 2000 Guineas winner Mac Swiney and is completed by Southern Lights (Joseph O’Brien) and Seattle Sound (Luke Comer).

Oisin Murphy & Ed Charmberlin on the Epsom Derby

The promising pair John Leeper (Ed Dunlop) and Mohaafeth (William Haggas) lead the British team along with Charlie Appleby’s Al Basti Equiworld Dante winner Hurricane Lane. Godolphin could also be represented by Adayar and One Ruler.

Roger Varian’s Lingfield Trial winner Third Realm remains on course for the race, as does Chester Vase winner Youth Spirit (Andrew Balding).

Cocked Hat Stakes hero Lone Eagle (Martin Meade), Gear Up (Mark Johnston) and Mojo Star (Richard Hannon) complete the entries.

Cazoo Derby - six-day acceptors

Adayar (IRE) 3 9 0 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Bolshoi Ballet (IRE) 3 9 0 Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien IRE

Gear Up (IRE) 3 9 0 Teme Valley Mark Johnston

High Definition (IRE) 3 9 0 D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien IRE

Hurricane Lane (IRE) 3 9 0 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

John Leeper (IRE) 3 9 0 Anamoine Ltd Ed Dunlop

Kyprios (IRE) 3 9 0 Moyglare Stud Farm/Mrs Magnier/ M Tabor Aidan O'Brien IRE

Lone Eagle (IRE) 3 9 0 Ballylinch Stud & Aquis Farm Martyn Meade

Mac Swiney (IRE) 3 9 0 Mrs J. S. Bolger Jim Bolger IRE

Mohaafeth (IRE) 3 9 0 Shadwell Estate Company Ltd William Haggas

Mojo Star (IRE) 3 9 0 Amo Racing Limited Richard Hannon

One Ruler (IRE) 3 9 0 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Seattle Sound (IRE) 3 9 0 Mr Luke Comer Luke Comer IRE

Sir Lamorak (IRE) 3 9 0 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien IRE

Southern Lights (IRE) 3 9 0 Aquis Racing & al Mamoura Partnership Joseph O'Brien IRE

The Mediterranean (IRE) 3 9 0 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien IRE

Third Realm (GB) 3 9 0 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian

Van Gogh (USA) 3 9 0 M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs Magnier/Mrs Nagle Aidan O'Brien IRE

Youth Spirit (IRE) 3 9 0 Ahmad Al Shaikh Andrew Balding

