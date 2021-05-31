Cazoo Derby news: 19 left in Epsom Classic

Aidan O’Brien is responsible for six of the 19 six-day acceptors for the Cazoo Derby at Epsom on Saturday.
The master of Ballydoyle is bidding for a historic ninth victory in the race and is responsible for the two colts dominating the market, Bolshoi Ballet and High Definition.
They are joined in the field at this stage by stablemates Kyprios, Sir Lamorak, The Mediterranean and Van Gogh.
The challenge from Ireland also includes Jim Bolger’s Irish 2000 Guineas winner Mac Swiney and is completed by Southern Lights (Joseph O’Brien) and Seattle Sound (Luke Comer).
The promising pair John Leeper (Ed Dunlop) and Mohaafeth (William Haggas) lead the British team along with Charlie Appleby’s Al Basti Equiworld Dante winner Hurricane Lane. Godolphin could also be represented by Adayar and One Ruler.
Roger Varian’s Lingfield Trial winner Third Realm remains on course for the race, as does Chester Vase winner Youth Spirit (Andrew Balding).
Cocked Hat Stakes hero Lone Eagle (Martin Meade), Gear Up (Mark Johnston) and Mojo Star (Richard Hannon) complete the entries.
Adayar (IRE) 3 9 0 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Bolshoi Ballet (IRE) 3 9 0 Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien IRE
Gear Up (IRE) 3 9 0 Teme Valley Mark Johnston
High Definition (IRE) 3 9 0 D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien IRE
Hurricane Lane (IRE) 3 9 0 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
John Leeper (IRE) 3 9 0 Anamoine Ltd Ed Dunlop
Kyprios (IRE) 3 9 0 Moyglare Stud Farm/Mrs Magnier/ M Tabor Aidan O'Brien IRE
Lone Eagle (IRE) 3 9 0 Ballylinch Stud & Aquis Farm Martyn Meade
Mac Swiney (IRE) 3 9 0 Mrs J. S. Bolger Jim Bolger IRE
Mohaafeth (IRE) 3 9 0 Shadwell Estate Company Ltd William Haggas
Mojo Star (IRE) 3 9 0 Amo Racing Limited Richard Hannon
One Ruler (IRE) 3 9 0 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Seattle Sound (IRE) 3 9 0 Mr Luke Comer Luke Comer IRE
Sir Lamorak (IRE) 3 9 0 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien IRE
Southern Lights (IRE) 3 9 0 Aquis Racing & al Mamoura Partnership Joseph O'Brien IRE
The Mediterranean (IRE) 3 9 0 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien IRE
Third Realm (GB) 3 9 0 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian
Van Gogh (USA) 3 9 0 M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs Magnier/Mrs Nagle Aidan O'Brien IRE
Youth Spirit (IRE) 3 9 0 Ahmad Al Shaikh Andrew Balding