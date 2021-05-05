Cazoo Oaks preview: Aidan O'Brien dominates entries

1000 Guineas fourth Santa Barbara and Musidora heroine Snowfall dominate the market for the Ballydoyle handler and are joined in the race by Divinely, La Joncode and Willow.

Cheshire Oaks one-two Dubai Fountain and Zeyaadah remain on course for the race as does the latter's stablemate Teona, who was third behind Snowfall at York.

Sir Michael Stoute is set to run Noon Star, second in the Musidora, while Saffron Beach is another leading home contender.