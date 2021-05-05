Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Snowfall wins the Musidora
Snowfall wins the Musidora

Cazoo Oaks preview: Aidan O'Brien dominates entries

By Sporting Life
13:03 · SAT May 29, 2021

Aidan O'Brien is responsible for five of the 15 six-day declarations for the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom on Friday.

1000 Guineas fourth Santa Barbara and Musidora heroine Snowfall dominate the market for the Ballydoyle handler and are joined in the race by Divinely, La Joncode and Willow.

Cheshire Oaks one-two Dubai Fountain and Zeyaadah remain on course for the race as does the latter's stablemate Teona, who was third behind Snowfall at York.

Sir Michael Stoute is set to run Noon Star, second in the Musidora, while Saffron Beach is another leading home contender.

Jane Chapple-Hyam: Saffron Beach will "run her heart out" in the Oaks

Lingfield Trial winner Sherbert Lemon is another notable entry with the field completed by Mystery Angel, Ocean Road, Save A Forest and Technique.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content