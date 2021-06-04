Cazoo Oaks report, reaction, analysis and FREE video replay: Snowfall wins for Frankie Dettori and Aidan O'Brien

Snowfall ran out a scintillating winner of the Cazoo Oaks for Aidan O'Brien and Frankie Dettori.

Always cantering, the Tattersalls Musidora winner swept past the long-time leader and eventual runner-up Mystery Angel two out and proceeded to storm clear of her toliling rivals. The final furlong became a record-breaking one as she thundered to the line under a far from vigorous rider to win by a remarkable 16 lengths, the widest-margin in the race's history. It provided O'Brien with a ninth winner of the Classic and he was responsible for the third home Divinely too. It was also a notable success for sire Deep Impact. Sky Bet make the winner a 7/1 chance from 50s for the Arc, Betfair and Paddy Power are the same price from 33s.

Reaction Dettori told ITV Racing: “They went far too quick. I had the luxury to take my goggles off five (furlongs) out, because I couldn’t believe it. She went through like a hot knife through butter. Asked if he had ever ridden easier Classic winner, he replied: “No – (but) I’ll take it! “I had everything beat in front. I was afraid of Santa Barbara – (but) when I glanced, it was daylight and I thought ‘I’m going now’, and she took off.”

Frankie Dettori doing what he does best after winning the Cazoo Oaks

O'Brien said: “We thought she was very good last year, and put her in all the big races. David, who rides her every day, has been over the moon with her. Jamie, who’s in charge of her, Wayne, who rides her work, they’ve all been very happy with her. “She was very impressive at York. She’s maybe just got a bit stronger over the winter, and the extra distance – she’s out of a full sister to Found as well. So it’s an unbelievable pedigree, by Deep Impact. We really thought she was a proper Group One filly last year, and kept disappointing. Little things happened to her in races, and stuff like that. “But she won the Musidora very impressively. You’re never sure, but she has a lot of class – when ground turns like that, you can sometimes get extreme distances. But Frankie gave her a very good ride – and she looks a very special filly, doesn’t she?”

Timeform analysis: An extraordinary performance, however you cut it – Snowfall won the Oaks coasting home by 16 lengths, the widest margin in Epsom classic history. The performance is tricky to put a number on and there's always a danger of going too high with scorers by big distances on soft ground, but it would be hard to argue against the idea that she has produced a performance that stands comparison with Love and Enable, the best winners of the Oaks in recent times. She had improved in winning the Musidora at York, but this was a huge advance. However, with a pedigree so laden with stamina on both sides, it perhaps is less surprising in hindsight that Snowfall could find that sort of improvement. Soft ground was a curve ball, Epsom unexpectedly wet all day, and as a result the Oaks field came right over to the stand side in the straight, the winner cruising to the front in the final two furlongs and bagging the rail. Runner-up Mystery Angel – fourth behind the winner in the Musidora – did well, helping set a solid gallop and sticking to her task, those around her coming from the rear third of the field. The favourite Santa Barbara was still green in the preliminaries and rather flattered to deceive, getting into contention very quickly from the rear before her effort flattened out, the third and fourth, Divinely and Save A Forest, who met some trouble, coming from similar positions, seeing the race out better. (David Cleary)