Cazoo Oaks news: Saffron Beach, Mystery Angel and Ocean Road update

Connections of Cazoo Oaks hopefuls Saffron Beach, Mystery Angel and Ocean Road react to their work at Epsom on Monday.

Saffron Beach ch f New Bay – Falling Petals (IRE) (Raven’s Pass (USA))

Owner: Lucy Sangster, James Wigan & Ollie Sangster Unbeaten in two starts as a juvenile, winning Group Three Oh So Sharp Stakes at Newmarket. Arrives here on the back of fine effort to finish staying-on second in QIPCO 1000 Guineas at the same venue earlier this month. Trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam said: “She was nice and relaxed. She was on the right lead and you would have to be happy with that. Getting her relaxed was the main thing. She gets her neck down low and stretches out and I was pleased to see that. It was very important she was on the correct lead leg as when they turn into the straight there is a camber and it takes them down to the far rail and you have to be aware of that. “She did it on soft ground in the Oh So Sharp but I’d imagine we have got a couple of more days of bad rain, then it should start drying out. I think she will get the trip, as does Adam (Kirby). Her exercise rider thinks she will get it and her owners thinks she will get it. We are all in the same boat. “We are confident she will get the mile and a quarter it is just that extra two furlongs is unknown but we believe she will settle and race through it. Her breeding suggests she has to do to get the trip but all animals are different and she is strong and powerful and relaxed and well balanced. We are just here to give it a go. “I think the owners were right to look at all the trials and not rush a decision, then they made their decision on Friday so I’m pleased that we sat and waited. Like anything you sleep on it and wake up the morning and think different. Well they had a good week’s sleep on it and I think they have made the right decision. “She has put on six kilograms and I’m thrilled with that as coming here today would tighten her up a little bit so that has got to be good. Her character when she gets on a racetrack she is just bold and strong and she just runs to the line. She was well worth the wait as she wasn’t rushed as a two year old to run. She has only had four runs under her belt so she is lightly raced coming into this. She has got a good mind and good legs.

Trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam

“The race and the other horses won’t bother her - it will be the crowds as she has never seen a crowd. That is what we have got to contend with. I will probably put a red hood on her until the start just because she hasn’t seen a crowd. The way to dot the I’s and cross the T’s is to keep the lid on her as she is strong to lead up. “We will put the hood on her. She has practised with the hood at home but I didn’t put it on her today as I wanted her to suck in all the atmosphere of what we have got today as you have got the odd dog walker and jogger. I think she has taken it well. “It was important to come here today to see how she took the travelling as she has only ever travelled three miles up the road for each of her races so far which have all been at the Rowley Mile. “It is a big thrill to be part of this so let’s hope we can go there and do the best.” Jockey Adam Kirby said: “We went a mile and she seemed to handle the track. We went a sensible pace without doing too much. When we turned in, she got into gear and lengthened all the way to the line. She feels quite well balanced. The ground was very soft but she seemed to handle it. It is just fingers crossed now. I think she is best on a small bit of ease on good ground but saying that she has done nothing wrong there today. “The trip is an obvious thing in that we are stepping up half a mile but I know for a fact she will get a mile and a quarter well so it is fingers crossed about the last two furlongs - it is as simple as that really.

“Jane and I spoke a lot about it (going for Irish 1000 Guineas) and I feel it is the best thing to come here. She is a very special filly. She has got a massive heart and tries extremely hard but it is not a maiden it is an Oaks so she is going to have to take a step forward but let’s hope she can. “I’m very privileged to being supported by the people I’m being supported by so let’s hope we get a bit of luck. It is not nice when you are sat in the weighing room watching races like this. If we are out there we have a chance as if you are not in it you can’t win it.” Mystery Angel b f Kodi Bear (IRE) – Angel Grace (IRE) (Dark Angel (IRE))

Owner: Nick Bradley Racing 27 & Partner Built on busy start to year when winning Listed Betfair Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket earlier this month, before finishing solid fourth in Group Three Musidora Stakes at York last time out. Not currently entered in Cazoo Oaks and needs to be supplemented on May 29th. Trainer George Boughey said: “I think the main thing we will be looking at is the opposition is and see how many go there. It looks open enough at the moment. The question mark is whether she gets the mile and a half. I think if the ground is like it is today we wouldn’t be running, but the forecast looks good and if it comes quicker her best performance was on quick ground and in an open year we would probably like to give it a go. It is certainly not decision made yet. I will speak to Nick later and we will see how she comes out of it. We would like to give it a go if she is well and the ground comes a bit quicker. “She is a very well balanced filly. I didn’t really ask Ben (Curtis) to do a huge amount. It was more just to come and see the track and see how she came down the hill. She is a specialist at Newmarket where you have to handle going up and down. I’d hope she would handle it (Epsom Downs). She is a very straight forward filly.

Trainer George Boughey

“I don’t think you can beat experience is races like this and I would rather come into a race like this with the amount of experience she does rather than winning a Pretty Polly on her second start or something like that. She has got experience on her side and we will see how she goes over the next week or so. “I was very pleased with her at York. I think it was a bit of a masterclass from Ryan (Moore) at the front end and maybe we should have chased it a bit harder but she got beat just over four lengths and she is not a million miles away from them. In a race that was run at a true gallop maybe we would have been closer. “She has been amazing. She was picked up for 22,000 guineas at the Tattersalls Craven Breeze Up sale last year. To have a chance to run in a Group One with a filly like her would be very special. “We are not there yet but she is in great form and we would like to give it a go if she tells us it’s the right thing to do.”

Ben Curtis on Mystery Angel

Ocean Road b f Australia – Love And Laughter (IRE) (Theatrical (IRE))

Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Clear cut winner of an all-weather fillies’ novice contest at Lingfield Park in December and made a pleasing return when third in Listed Oaks Trial on turf at same venue earlier this month. Trainer Hugo Palmer said: “She ran at Lingfield and she was balanced there. She has handled the hill well here. She just took a little look at the road crossing and Oisin (Murphy) just had to give her a squeeze into Tattenham Corner but she has run to the line and every yard she has gone the better she has gone which is great. “It is very soft ground here today and I think she would be better on better ground but she has relished that. She seems to me to be doing what three year old fillies can do at this time of year which is improve very rapidly. She seems to be getting better and better with every week and you don’t know where their limits are going to be. She needs to find 20lbs on what she did at Lingfield to win an average Oaks but sometimes that is the sort of thing can happen and that is what we are dreaming might happen. “She is an utterly beautiful filly to look at. She is exceptionally balanced and has beautiful depth. She really is a gorgeous filly. She is a half-sister to a dual Group One winner over a mile and a half in Wigmore Hall and she is by a Derby winner. When you have got all those things there this is the dream you are dreaming of right from the start. I’m always a glass half full kind of person and I try and dream what is the best a horse can be, then we go to Plan B to Z after Plan A hasn’t worked.

