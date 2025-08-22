Nunthorpe Stakes result and report | Asfoora storms to York success

Asfoora , trained by Henry Dwyer, was only fourth when sent off the 6/4 favourite last season but came out on top this time around at 11/1.

She had finished only fifth when defending her King Charles III Stakes crown at Royal Ascot in June and was then seventh in the King George Stakes at Goodwood, where the ground may have been slower than ideal, but she bounced back in style at York with a one-and-three-quarter-length success.

She was chased home by 100/1 shot Ain't Nobody, while Frost At Dawn was third at 10/1 and the front-running Night Raider fourth at 15/2. Arizona Blaze, the 9/2 favourite, and the two juveniles, Lady Iman and Spicy Marg, all finished down the field.

How the race unfolded

Asfoora broke alertly from stall five and was soon tracking Night Raider who made his way to the front from stall eight. She always appeared to be going kindly and quickly made her way to the front over a furlong out when the gap appeared between Night Raider and the weakening outsider Manaccan. Frost At Dawn looked the biggest danger from that point, but Asfoora always appeared to be doing enough and was well on top as the they passed the post.

Murphy, who has been aboard Asfoora for all six of her starts in Britain, said: "It's amazing. It's very difficult to bring them up from Australia two years on the trot and they had her in some condition.

"It was perfect. She got a tow off Night Raider - I didn't take her back from the gate, I allowed her to roll forward - and she travelled very well. The track is quite quick, which suits her, and she was electric."

Silencing the doubters

On bringing Asfoora back to her brilliant best, Dwyer said: "We had to keep a bit of faith. Obviously things didn't go to plan the first couple of runs and there were a few naysayers and doubters.

"You doubt yourself because when they're not winning you worry about things and you need to see it. We were confident we'd see it today, but there's always that lingering doubt."

Full of praise for travelling groom Chanelle Ellis, Dwyer added: "Chanelle jumped off her on Tuesday morning, she'd galloped her, and said 'she wins'. She's done an amazing job and whatever results we get over here is full credit to her because she's the one who has been here the whole time and looked after her like nobody has ever looked after a horse before. She's done an amazing job."