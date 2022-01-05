Connections felt the time was right for the Mount Nelson gelding to try another discipline and chose De Bromhead, whose triumphs in 2021 included the Champion Hurdle, Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National, as the right person for the job.

When asked to nominate a trainer by owners the Boy George Partnership, Menuisier suggested De Bromhead as the County Waterford handler had shown an interest in Nuits St Georges when he was a yearling in Ireland.

“We had a discussion with the owners and they asked how I felt,” said Menuisier. “Basically, we had the horse for five seasons and he’d done very well and it was debatable how much more he would find. He’s not getting any younger either so, being by Mount Nelson, I think it’s a path worth exploring for him.

“Henry isn’t quite connected with the horse but nearly (is) because he went to see him as a yearling, as I did, and I think he was quite keen to have him in training and obviously the owners sent him to me for a Flat career in the UK rather than leave him in Ireland. When the owners asked my advice for a trainer, I thought it was the right call to send him to Henry.”

The seven-year-old, who had a top rating of 96 on the level, won seven of his 28 starts.