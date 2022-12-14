Dan Skelton is confident Nube Negra will not be ‘brushed aside’ by Edwardstone, who he has described as a ‘formidable opponent’, when the two lock horns in the Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton Park on day two of the Ladbrokes Christmas Festival.

Having made a triumphant return to action for the second year running in the Grade Two Shloer Chase at Cheltenham last month, the gelded son of Dink will now bid to strike gold at the same level in £100,000 two-mile prize which he captured back in 2020. On that occasion Nube Negra sprung a 20-1 shock when lowering the colours of Altior before going on to fill the runner-up spot behind Put The Kettle On in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at The Cheltenham Festival in March. And while Nube Negra is likely to be the underdog in his first clash with Edwardstone, who secured a third Grade One win in the Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown Park earlier this month, Skelton is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

Skelton said: “He could only do what he did in the Shloer Chase. The ground was a bit quicker for a few and that is how the chips landed but he was very good and since then he has been good at home. “Kempton definitely suits him and he beat Altior in the race and at the time he was the first horse to beat Altior at two miles. We are very happy with him and we will go and give it our best. He is in really good form and we know he can compete at the top level. I understand that Alan is going there with Edwardstone, who will be a formidable opponent but we are not going to be easily brushed aside. “I know there is a difference in price between them for the Queen Mother and we know Edwardstone will start favourite here but that doesn’t worry us.” Skelton believes the chances of seeing Nube Negra at the top of his game on his next start will be bolstered by the decision to swerve an outing in the Tingle Creek, a race which he finished a well-held fourth in 12 months ago. Skelton continued: “I always felt that the Tingle Creek came too quick after the Shloer last season. This horse has to have a good break between his races and the better ground, the better his chances. But that doesn’t mean he is not effective on good to soft ground. “The most important ingredient to him is freshness. He puts a lot into the prep and the day and it empties the tank and it takes time to refill it. Some horses you can give them a week off and they are bucking and squealing and are ready to do it a week later.

“For others, like Nube Negra, it takes a lot longer for them to get over. He tries hard in everything he does and it puts him right to the edge.” While impressed with both Edwardstone, and the victory secured by reigning Queen Mother Champion Chaser hero Energumene at Cork on Sunday, the Alcester handler admits it is great having a horse capable of mixing it with the very best over two miles. He said: “Energumene is the reigning champion and he went around Cork in a canter and that is what he should have done. “These top-end horses are impressive when they run and it makes you think what have you got to do to beat them but it is a long road until we meet him in March and hopefully before that we will put up a good performance on the 27th. “In terms of depth though Edwardstone won the deepest two-mile race of the season. He showed that he has taken that step out of novice company with certain ease. “I think Alan (King, trainer) would be thinking that was even better than he expected as sometimes you think coming out of the novice season you have to prove the next bit and he has proven it in spades. Everyone knows Nube Negra needs decent conditions and a good break between races to be at his best. “If you give him those conditions I think he can perform, as everyone has seen, to a really high level. It is great to be able to compete in these big races with a high-class horse.”

