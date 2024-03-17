Nua Healthcare Irish Lincolnshire preview & Timeform tip

Preview and Timeform verdict for Monday's Nua Healthcare Irish Lincolnshire from the Curragh.

Timeform Verdict

Lots with chances. TOSEN WISH looks the pick of the Adrian McGuinness trio on the back of his good Dundalk second last time (form worked out well) so gets the nod at the chief expense of the returning C&D scorer Rahmi, who is weighted to have a big say. Chazzesmee and Raadobarg are two others who can make their presence felt in this very open handicap. Tosen Wish Rahmi Chazzesmee

Wish upon a star Since winning the Nua Healthcare Irish Lincolnshire with Bowerman in 2020, trainer Ado McGuinness has gone close in two of the last three years. The following season the best that his representatives could manage was tenth but Casanova returned the following year to fill fourth spot at 40/1 and went even closer in 2023, finishing a short-head and a neck behind Lattam with the pair split by another McGuinness runner in Saltonstall with stablemates finishing fifth, sixth, eighth and tenth. Current Option was only 23rd but is back for another crack at the Premier Handicap and will be joined by stable stalwart Casanova and Tosen Wish, the mount of Declan McDonogh. Tosen Wish won two of his first three starts for other yards but initially struggled on joining McGuinness until being gelded last summer; that operation and the application of cheekpieces transformed his fortunes and he signed off for the season with three good runs on artificial surfaces at Newcastle, Southwell and Dundalk. The return to racing on grass shouldn't affect him and he has soft ground form although he's never raced on ground as testing as the Curragh is expected to be on Monday. Casanova hasn't scored since 2021 and has come a long way down the weights having struggled in the second half of last season. The eight-year-old was rated 97 when lining up last year but that rating has tumbled to 85. He'd had a pipe opener prior to last year's renewal but comes here a fresh horse with plenty to prove. It's a similar story with Current Option who kicked off the last campaign on 103 but takes his chance at a course where he's never won in 13 attempts - although he has finished second three times - from a perch of 88.

