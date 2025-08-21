Novice chasing career on hold for Potters Charm

Potters Charm enjoyed a successful first season over hurdles for trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies, winning his first four starts including the Grade 1 Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree.

Only second at Cheltenham in January, he couldn't build on that performance when a well beaten fifth at The Festival in the Turners Novices' Hurdle won by The New One but connections are keen to remain over hurdles for the foreseeable future.

Speaking from Newton Abbot, Sam Twiston-Davies told At The Races: "He's very well. He's not doing any considerable hard work yet but there will be a few races around the corner for him.

"We thought the three mile division looks quite open so we thought we'd give him a year to explore that and see how he gets on.

"Gowel Road did really, really well throughout the season in that division and we know Potters Charm is quite progressive, he's a young horse and if he were to improve then it just lands him right up there at the top level.