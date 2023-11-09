November Handicap preview: Horses who will be suited by all-weather switch to Newcastle

Andrew Asquith highlights five horses who will be suited by the switch to an all-weather surface in the November Handicap.

The November Handicap usually signals the end of the Flat turf season in Britain, but this year’s renewal has a twist as it has been switched to the all-weather at Newcastle due to the track at Doncaster being unraceable. That will be a disappointment for connections of heavy-ground horses who will have had this race in mind as an end-of-season target, but in the same breath, it will also be music to the ears of those who have horses with proven all-weather form. In truth, I expected more all-weather specialists to be in the mix, but there are still some interesting horses to highlight.

Furzig (Trainer: Richard Fahey) Furzig is a five-time winner on an artificial surface and as a result his all-weather mark is 12 lb higher than his turf one. He is yet to win this year, but he has run only on turf and has produced some respectable efforts, finishing placed in three of his six starts at up to 13 furlongs. Furzig shaped well while leaving the impression he was in need of a bigger test of stamina over a mile and a quarter at York last month, so this step back up in trip is sure to suit. He failed to beat a rival home in a five-runner handicap at Wolverhampton on his final start on all-weather in December last year, but that came from a BHA mark of 100, and he races from 10 lb lower now. Furzig has won off 97 in the past, so he is potentially well handicapped, and shouldn’t be underestimated with that in mind.

Mustazeed (Harry Eustace) Mustazeed has only had a handful of starts on the all-weather and is yet to record a win, but he has run with promise on more than one occasion, and his style of racing should lend itself well to the all-weather. He hasn’t run on an artificial surface for more than two years, but he has taken his form to a new level since then, and has made a very promising start for Harry Eustace this year. Mustazeed looked the likeliest winner entering the final furlong in heavy ground at Doncaster last time (replay below), moving into the race in threatening fashion but unable to reel in the eventual winner, who was ridden more positively and revels in testing conditions. He is a strong traveller who is usually played late, tactics which can be seen to good advantage at Newcastle, and he proved at Doncaster that he remains on a fair mark.

Onesmoothoperator (Brian Ellison) Onesmoothoperator is an infrequent winner, but he has plenty of form on an artificial surface, including several good efforts at this track. It has been almost two years since he recorded his last win over 11 furlongs at Southwell in December 2021, but he has finished runner-up three times from this mark since then, and he left the impression that he was still in good form when fifth over course and distance last month. Onesmoothoperator stays two miles but is equally effective at this trip and he appears to have been overlooked in the betting at around 16/1. There is some pace in the race on paper and the faster they go the better it will suit him, and I think he has a better chance than his odds suggest.

Prydwen (George Scott) Prydwen is a three-time winner on the all-weather, with two of those coming on tapeta at Wolverhampton, and he shaped better than the bare result over two miles at Ascot when last seen in August. He left the impression he was still in top form that day, but didn’t appear to see out the trip as well as some, unable to quicken with the principals in the straight. His last win came over a mile and a half at Wolverhampton in March from a BHA mark of 92, and he was value for extra than the length winning margin suggests, having to come wide with his challenge but displaying a smart turn of foot. Prydwen is 4 lb higher now, but arrives fresh, is sporting first-time cheekpieces, and is another who appears overpriced at around 25/1. Teumessias Fox (Andrew Balding) Teumessias Fox built on earlier promise when opening his account by eight and a half lengths over a mile and a quarter at this course in March 2022 and, though that race didn’t really work out, he created an excellent impression. He went on to contest and run well in some deep races on turf afterwards, but didn’t get his head back in front until returning to the all-weather at Kempton in March earlier this year, turning what looked like a warm handicap beforehand into a procession from a BHA mark of 87. Teumessias Fox followed up from a 10 lb higher mark at Newmarket on his next start and looked a horse destined for even better things, but his progress stalled when moving into better races afterwards, though he did finish his race well after meeting trouble at Windsor when last seen in August. I like the fact he arrives on the back of a short break and the return to an artificial surface is sure to suit. He is now rated 101, but this mark shouldn’t prove beyond him if back to his best, and he has Callum Hutchinson taking off a valuable 3 lb. I would have him much closer to the favourite in the betting and he has to have a big chance.