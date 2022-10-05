And there was certainly plenty to like about the way 9/4 favourite Liberty Lane put things to bed in the British EBF Future Stayers Oath Novice Stakes over a mile and half a furlong, making light work of the Soft ground and pulling clear of the field in ready fashion after striking the front at the furlong pole.

Several two year olds have impressed for the yard in recent weeks including Cold Case, who struck for the same jockey and owner when winning last weekend’s Listed Two Year Old Trophy at Redcar.

Jockey Clifford Lee has admitted he is already champing at the bit to get going next season, after Liberty Lane added his name to a hugely impressive line-up of juveniles to impress for Karl Burke this term.

Liberty Lane already has an entry in next year’s Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh and while he may yet need further in time, Lee feels he is a lovely prospect. He said: “That felt very good - he jumped the gates nicely and he’s seen it out really well. He travelled throughout and loved the ground, which is brilliant and he’ll get further in time.

“He’s a lovely horse, he’s got a great character and he tries hard. He’s been working really well at home and we knew he’d see the trip out really well so he’d done it nicely.

“He’s a lovely big colt and he relaxes. He’s so chilled out and he tries hard. Lucy (Burke) has been riding him a lot. I’ve galloped him a few times recently and he’s progressing really well. He’ll be a lovely horse next year, especially when he fills out in himself.

“We’ve got a brilliant bunch of two year olds at the yard that should make nice three year olds next year - hopefully they train on and we have a good year next year.”

Farragher at the double

Meanwhile, it proved to be a highly productive afternoon for jockey Adam Farragher, who enjoyed a 39/1 double from his two rides on the card. The 22-year-old missed the best part of five months after fracturing the navicular bone in his foot at Doncaster in March, but he was at his best here, striking in the opener on Aldbourne (9/1) for Harry Eustace and later on the card on Qoya (3/1) for his boss William Haggas.

Those winners took his tally up to eight winners for the year and speaking after victory on Qoya in the Join Racing TV Now Fillies' Handicap over 1m 6f, he said: “It’s good to get a double today, thanks to Mr Haggas for supporting me and putting me on the filly. I think that’s my third double.

“She had to be tough there - we thought she’d relish that trip and the ground wasn’t an issue being an Almanzor. All of her dam’s form was on Soft ground, so I was pretty confident here today – especially once Simon Crisford’s was a non-runner (Night Sparkle) as I thought she was going to be the main danger.

“I missed the majority of the season through injury and it’s been tough getting back and getting your foot through the door and getting rides. Luckily Mr Haggas has been supporting me and it was great to get an outside winner today for Mr Eustace. It’s all about building back those connections again.”

Asked about his time on the sidelines he added: “It was frustrating, I’m not going to lie, but when you get into this sport you’ve got to expect to get injured at some stage. You’ve got to take it on the chin as there are plenty of worse things going on in the world. Look at poor Henry de Bromhead and his family a month ago and it just gives you a reality check. It makes days like this even more special.

“Being off builds a hunger in you the whole time - we all seem to be a bit greedy and the more the ball gets rolling the more you’re looking for the next one.”