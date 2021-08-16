Trained by Saeed bin Suroor while Adayar is handled by his Godolphin colleague Charlie Appleby, Island Falcon (11/4 favourite) had a made a promising debut at Goodwood when third just over a fortnight ago.

The race was actually delayed for over five minutes by the eventual winner as it transpired he needed a new shoe having arrived at the start.

He clearly showed no ill effects in the race, though, and he was fairly prominent early on despite breaking from stall 14.

Percy Jones was allowed to dictate a steady pace before Pat Cosgrave made his challenge fully two furlongs from home.

Martyn Meade’s Barley was the last to challenge and showed a smart turn of foot, but a photograph showed he had just failed by a short head.