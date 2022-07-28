Trainer David Loughnane praised Sharron Macready’s will to win after she struck gold on her return from a 199 day lay-off in the EBF Maiden Stakes at Nottingham today.

Not sighted since finishing second on her debut at Wolverhampton in January, it looked for a fleeting moment that the three year old daughter of Mehmas might have to wait to make her return to the track as she proved reluctant to load.

Setting a fierce gallop for much of the five-furlong race, the 7/2 chance found extra reserves when it mattered most to hold off the strong challenge thrown down by 11-8 Favourite Phoenix Beach and emerge victorious by a neck under Sam James.

Loughnane, speaking away from the track, said: “She is a bit of a madam and I thought she wasn’t going to go in for a moment. She probably gave herself a bit of a fright as she has not run for a while but she has always been very strong-willed.

“She will be a lot happy on better ground but it was great for her to win and I’m very pleased with that. She will come on a lot for it.

“I thought she was beat when the runner-up challenged having initially thought she had put the race to bed at the furlong pole

“They went quite hard but she is very tough and hardy and has got that will to win. It was a good run first time out and she has clearly taken another step forward.

“We won’t overface her and we will maybe go for a novice with a penalty next. Dave Lowe (owner) is a very big fan of fillies and the long term will be to try and get some black type if she is good enough but we will let her learn her trade first.”

There was no stopping the Sir Mark Prescott-trained Eagle’s Way (4/9 Favourite), who completed a hat-trick of wins with the minimum of fuss when taking the Visit racingtv.com Handicap (1m 2f) by three and a quarter lengths in the hands of Connor Beasley to follow up recent victories at Brighton and Doncaster.

Philip Bamford, of joint owners Osborne House II syndicate, said: “He is progressive as they say. He is not a typical big horse of Sir Mark’s.

“He is a lovely medium-sized horse and he is doing it nicely. He has now done the hat-trick and it is now what he does next which is important.

“We might give him a bit of a break now but the trainer will be in charge of that. He is bred to stay and is by a good stallion (Gleneagles). He has the attitude to stay further I’m sure. Hopefully, we can have a good summer with him.”

Jockey Oisin Orr pointed to a change of scenery being behind the improvement in Flylikeaneagle who provided the rider with his first winner at the track in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap.

The gelded son of Free Eagle made it three wins from four starts since joining Lucinda Russell when proving three quarters of a length too strong for Hot Chesnut under Ireland’s 2017 champion apprentice jockey.

Orr said of the successful 11/4 Favourite: “Ever since he has come over here he has changed his mind. Maybe just that change of scenery has freshened him up.

“They went a nice gallop and I just took my time really. He pulled up in front a bit today as I got there way too soon.

“He has won over a mile and a quarter so going back up to that trip wouldn’t be a problem. He seems in good form so hopefully he will continue like that.”

It was case of as you were for riding honours in the Watch Racing TV Restricted Novice Stakes, which was claimed for the second year running by jockey Connor Beasley aboard Willard Creek.

Having steered the Lucy Wadham-trained Sienna Breeze to victory in the extended mile prize 12 months ago, the 27 year old repeated the trick on the David & Nicola Barron-trained Havana Gold gelding, who scored by a length.

Beasley said of the 6/5 Favourite: “I was drawn out deep and you are into a dog leg behind but once he was around that he was in a rhythm the whole way.

“Coming into the straight there he went through the gears good. The race fell apart a little bit in front of me.

“He has been very progressive throughout his career so far and back on a galloping track like today has shown what he is capable of.”