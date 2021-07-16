Nottingham Friday review: Juvenile Wings Of War wins for in-form trainer Clive Cox

War wins opening battle Clive Cox is still to finalise his team for the Qatar Goodwood Festival later this month but it could include Wings Of War following his impressive front running success at Nottingham on Friday. After filling the runner-up spot on his debut at Leicester 45 days ago the son of Dark Angel went one better in taking fashion when making light of his rivals in the MansionBet Proud To Support British Racing EBF Maiden over six furlongs. Sent straight into the lead by Hector Crouch the well supported Evens favourite barely had to come out of second gear on his first start over six furlongs before passing the post two and a half lengths clear of Sovereign Prince. Cox, speaking away from the track, said: “That was great and I’m really pleased. He is a super colt and he ran in a good maiden first time out and that was a good step forward today stepping up to the six furlongs. I’m delighted for Sheikh Isa (owner). “Hector comes in and rides a lot of work and he did a super job there but he knows the horse well. It was a pleasing step forward and now we can look at something better. “I don’t see why we would go back to five having done that so nicely over six. We have been waiting for the fast ground so we will enjoy the summer with him. “We will see how he comes out of this and take a view but Goodwood is a possibility. We will talk with Sheikh Isa and discuss a plan.”

Another grey day for Appleby ace All roads will now lead back to another outing in the MansionBet Grey Horse Handicap at Newmarket next month for Case Key who made his 60th career start a triumphant one. Having gone 10 races since scoring at Leicester in August 2020 the Mick Appleby-trained eight year old ended a recent spell in the doldrums with a clear cut three and a quarter length success in the six-furlong MansionBet Watch And Bet Handicap. Appleby said of the 11/1 winner: “The ground was better for him today as it was a bit quicker than last time. He was only a pound higher than his last win and Freddie (Larson) took seven pounds off so I suppose he was well in and he has done it well. “He will probably go back for the grey horse handicap at Newmarket now and he should get in it as he needed to go up a few pounds. He has won it twice (2017 & 2019) before and it would be nice if he could win it again.”

Stoute runner on the rise Possible Man demonstrated the best of his battling abilities to open his account on turf in the MansionBet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap. After becoming embroiled in a late battle with long-time leader and 7-4 favourite State Of Bliss, the 9-4 chance stuck his neck out where it mattered most to prevail by a short head in the mile and a quarter contest. James Savage, assistant to winning trainer Sir Michael Stoute, said: “Credit to him as the Mark Johnston horses are hard to pass. He travelled into the race really well. “He looks progressive and is a nice home bred horse of King Power’s. He is still strengthening up so he will be around a while yet. “He had enough speed to win over 10 furlongs there but I think he will improve when he goes up to a mile and a half."