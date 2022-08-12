Apprentice Rhys Clutterbuck was left delighted with the Ed de Giles-trained Alpine Stroll (9/2), who sealed a smooth two and a quarter length success in the £35,000 Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Colwick Cup Handicap at Nottingham.

The four-year-old arrived here in excellent heart having followed up a success here in June with a good run at Ffos Las last month and he travelled well into proceedings under Clutterbuck. The son of Nathanial took over at the two furlong pole and dug in well to hold off the attentions of 11-4 Favourite Pons Aelius and provide his young rider with one of the biggest wins of his career to date. That victory was a 38th of the year for the 21 year old, who could not hide his delight in the aftermath. He said: “It was a fairly competitive looking race coming into it but he’s in good form. He was second last time out and won here the time before, so we knew he had a little squeak in the race. The way he’s done it today though was pretty incredible. “If we had an easy lead we would have taken it, but the pace was perfect. He hung right around the left-hand bends, but that was quite good as I was able to get a breather into him. We kicked in the straight up the inside and he’s picked up lovely, so it’s worked well. “I’m flying so I can’t complain, everyone has been supporting me so I’m just trying to keep my head down and keep kicking.”

This afternoon’s seven race card was a competitive one, though the Weatherbys Hamilton Maiden Stakes over an extended mile was all about the Roger Varian-trained Indemnify (1/7 favourite), who got off the mark at the fourth attempt with a smooth success. Things were made somewhat easier for the son of Lope De Vega by the late withdrawal of second favourite Idee Fixee, but the three year old was professional throughout and looks well ahead of his opening handicap mark of 85 – sealing an eight and a half-length success. It was a performance which pleased winning jockey David Egan, who feels there ought to be more to come from him yet. He said: “He’s come here to break his maiden and it was very straightforward. I was happy to even go out and make the running ourselves but when one went on it just made my life easier. “He’s a three quarters brother to Phoenix Of Spain so he’s a smart individual and I think he handled the ground fine and quickened up nicely. That being said, when we go up in grade and into the autumn I think this horse will be seen to best effect then, but he did everything I asked. “Even though he’s been beaten he’s been beaten in some good races, the form was there and it was important he got the job done. He didn’t have to get put under too much pressure today but he’s a horse that’s learning on the job. He’s a physical horse and I’d expect him to take a step forward now he’s got his head in front.”