The list of horses to have won on the banks of the Trent before striking Classic gold is lengthy, and the racecourse is rightly proud of their legacy as the proving ground of champions.

Tom Ryall, who took over as clerk of the course last year, says Desert Crown’s Derby win, following on from those of Golden Horn (2015) and Adayar (2021), is a “feather in the cap” for Nottingham.

“Oath won here before he went on to win the Derby (1999). Oh So Sharp won here before she went on to win the Oaks (1985). Slip Anchor won here, too, before winning the Derby (1985),” he said.

“I am relatively new here, having taken over at the end of last season, but people have always said our backend of season maidens over a mile, you could run a full card of them they are that well-supported. They are guaranteed to split and get two divisions of a mile maiden at Nottingham in October.”