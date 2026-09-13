Notable Speech wins Woodbine Mile on good night for Godolphin

Notable Speech made it back to back top level wins when defending his crown in the Woodbine Mile on Saturday.

Notable Speech gained his sixth Group or Grade 1 success in the Sky Bet City of York Stakes over seven furlongs in August and had no trouble stepping back up in distance in a slowly run renewal of the Canadian contest to take his career record to 10 wins from 19 starts. William Buick settled his mount towards the rear of the field and was content to bide his time although there was a nervous moment when Notable Speech appeared to stumble on the bend into the straight as he came close together with Pierre. However, he was soon back on an even keel and quickened up well to deny Deterministic and last year's third Gas Me Up. The Woodbine Mile is a 'Win And You're In' for the Breeders' Cup Mile, a race Notable Speech also claimed in 2025.

"He's a horse with a turn of foot, so I wasn't really that worried,” Buick told www.thoroughbreddailynews.com. "The only thing is that you just make sure we've got some running room in the top of the straight. But they were just coming a little bit from the outside. But he's a brave horse, and he's a very good horse. He shows his turn of foot.” Charlie Appleby told the Godolphin website: “I am delighted for Notable Speech, who has proven an ultra-consistent horse throughout his career and deserves each of his seven G1 wins. "He is a testament to the whole team at home and a real favourite in the yard. “We will give him a little break now before heading back to the Breeders’ Cup Mile.” It was a second Grade 1 success on the card for Charlie Appleby and Buick as they had earlier teamed up with Al Hudaiba in the Bet365 Summer Stakes. Buick had the race under control only for the odds-on favourite to swerve right after hitting the front but he still proved too strong for his rivals, winning by a length and three quarters. Sword Salute was back in seventh for Charlie Johnston and Jamie Spencer.

Watch out!! 😬



1-2 shot Al Hudaiba tries going sideways but still has enough in hand to win the Grade 1 Bet365 Summer Stakes at @WoodbineTB...@WilliamBuickX @godolphin pic.twitter.com/XdJHiPfzVk — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) September 12, 2026

Buick commented: “You know, he's [veered out] while winning races and he's done it when not winning races. But he was very straightforward today, just until inside the last furlong, really. "But you know, he's a very talented colt, and you know, to still win like he did doing that, you've got to have a fair level of ability.” Appleby added: “I am very pleased to get a G1 win with Al Hudaiba, who looked the class horse going into the race based on what he had achieved in Europe. "He has gained experience of racing in North America now and we can look forward to having a crack at the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf.” Al Hudaiba's victory was Appleby's 100th Group or Grade 1 winner since taking out a licence in July 2013 with those victories spanning nine countries. The European raiders had to settle for minor honours in the E. P. Taylor Stakes as Graham Motion's Gimme A Nother denied See The Fire and Jancis by a neck and a nose with Venetian Lace and Diamond Rain just another neck and a half-length behind.