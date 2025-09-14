Notable Speech wins Woodbine Mile for Godolphin and Charlie Appleby

Successful in 2022 with Modern Games and the following year with Master Of The Seas, Notable Speech comfortably enhanced Godolphin's record in a race which carries a 'Win and You're In' ticket for the Breeders' Cup Mile.

Notable Speech was slowly into stride but William Buick still managed to secure a good position behind the pace before switching for daylight on the second turn with Notable Speech quickening impressively to win by a length and three quarters.

"The normal outer turf track here is beautiful, a European style of racing," Buick told bloodhorse.com, referencing the sweeping turns of the E.P. Taylor course.

"Now, obviously, we're on the inside track for these races, so it changes the dynamics a lot and our horses find it challenging.

"So I was not going to give up my position on Notable Speech. He's an experienced horse so I could do that with him. Look, you have to be brave for a little bit there. But he was. And once he got into that position, he relaxed beautifully and he got into a nice rhythm. For me, he was winning from there on out.

"It was very frustrating in the Jacques le Marois. He should have won that day, and he deserved to win. It was very frustrating. It was a hard pill to swallow.

"But, look, he's put it right today. So, fingers crossed, we go to Del Mar for the Mile with every chance."