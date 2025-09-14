Notable Speech wins Woodbine Mile for Godolphin and Charlie Appleby

Charlie Appleby won the Grade 1 Woodbine Mile for the third time in four years as Notable Speech booked a Breeders' Cup berth.
Successful in 2022 with Modern Games and the following year with Master Of The Seas, Notable Speech comfortably enhanced Godolphin's record in a race which carries a 'Win and You're In' ticket for the Breeders' Cup Mile.
Notable Speech was slowly into stride but William Buick still managed to secure a good position behind the pace before switching for daylight on the second turn with Notable Speech quickening impressively to win by a length and three quarters.
"The normal outer turf track here is beautiful, a European style of racing," Buick told bloodhorse.com, referencing the sweeping turns of the E.P. Taylor course.
"Now, obviously, we're on the inside track for these races, so it changes the dynamics a lot and our horses find it challenging.
"So I was not going to give up my position on Notable Speech. He's an experienced horse so I could do that with him. Look, you have to be brave for a little bit there. But he was. And once he got into that position, he relaxed beautifully and he got into a nice rhythm. For me, he was winning from there on out.
"It was very frustrating in the Jacques le Marois. He should have won that day, and he deserved to win. It was very frustrating. It was a hard pill to swallow.
"But, look, he's put it right today. So, fingers crossed, we go to Del Mar for the Mile with every chance."
Notable Speech finished third in last year's Breeders' Cup Mile, beaten three parts of a length, and Alex Merriam, representing Appleby, confirmed that Del Mar would, more than likely, be on the agenda again.
"It's got to be, I think," he said. "He ran a solid race last year. I think the experience of going there and coming here again will help him sharpen up for the two turns."
Merriam revealed that Godolphin retain plenty of faith in Notable Speech, adding: "Any horse that wins a Guineas becomes a special horse and he's a special horse for everyone at Godolphin, from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed on down.
"He's had an unfortunate season. It's nice to get a win by his name.
"I think things just probably haven't quite worked out for him this season. I don't see any reason why he's not as good as last year."
Notable Speech is the 4/1 favourite for the Breeders' Cup Mile with Sky Bet from Rosallion, Never So Brave and Henri Matisse who are all 7/1.
