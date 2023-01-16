The Lady Blyth-owned 11-year-old, whose crowning moment came when dead-heating with Epatante in the Grade One Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle in November 2021, is also a Listed winner on the Flat.

Third in the Cesarewitch at Newmarket in October, he has had two subsequent runs over hurdles, finishing third to Constitution Hill in defence of his Fighting Fifth crown, and when upped in trip to be last of five behind Paisley Park in the rearranged Long Walk Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day.

“Not So Sleepy is fine,” said Morrison. “We have given him a bit of a break since he last ran at Kempton. He just doesn’t operate there.

“He always runs best fresh, but there is something about the ground there.”