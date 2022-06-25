Sporting Life
Trueshan wins the Northumberland Plate
Truesan

Northumberland Plate report and free video replay | Titanic Trueshan defies mark of 120

By Sporting Life
16:09 · SAT June 25, 2022

Trueshan carried 10 stone 8lb off an official rating of 120 under Hollie Doyle to land a remarkable success in the Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate at Newcastle.

Heavily backed into 3/1 favourite before the off, Trueshan did not let backers down as he scythed through the field in the final quarter mile for a stunning success.

The last obstacle was a tenacious Spirit Mixer, but Trueshan dug deep for a memorable and historic half-length win.

More to follow...

WATCH: Trueshan wins the Northumberland Plate under welter burden at Newcastle.

