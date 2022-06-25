Trueshan carried 10 stone 8lb off an official rating of 120 under Hollie Doyle to land a remarkable success in the Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate at Newcastle.
Heavily backed into 3/1 favourite before the off, Trueshan did not let backers down as he scythed through the field in the final quarter mile for a stunning success.
The last obstacle was a tenacious Spirit Mixer, but Trueshan dug deep for a memorable and historic half-length win.
More to follow...
WATCH: Trueshan wins the Northumberland Plate under welter burden at Newcastle.
