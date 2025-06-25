Northumberland Plate preview: Onesmoothoperator set for Newcastle defence

The now seven-year-old Onesmoothoperator will be out to defy top weight and an official rating of 105 in Saturday's Newcastle feature - sponsored by Jenningsbet - and he lines up a fresh horse after a break since last seen at Meydan on March 1.

Ellison said on Sky Sports Racing: "Everything seems to be going right, we've given him a break since he last ran in Dubai and he seems to be working really well.

"To be fair, he looks like a 105-horse at home. He's done everything for us and he deserves to be 105. We've kept him fresh for this race again. A lot of it is down to the surface as well as last year it rained and the surface was riding quicker which he loves. He broke the track record, everything went well."

Reflecting on last year's success, the trained added: "It was was fantastic, it was one of the best days since I started training - with a horse I love, great owners, it was a brilliant day.

"I think we were on a good roll, he won over a mile and a half, obviously won this race and then won in Australia (Ladbrokes Geelong Cup). It was unbelievable what he did."

A return trip Down Under could also be in the offing later this year if things go to plan.

Ellison said: "He had that time in Australia last year, came back and had a month off, then he went to Dubai. Dubai doesn't really suit him because they don't go quick enough for him and basically we came back from Dubai and gave him another break with the intent of going through to the back-end, the Plate, probably the Ebor and hopefully back to Melbourne.

"I think it'd be the Caulfield Cup this year then onto the Melbourne Cup providing everything goes OK. He's worth taking his chance out there again."