Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Onesmoothoperator wins the Northumberland Plate
Onesmoothoperator wins the Northumberland Plate

Northumberland Plate preview: Onesmoothoperator set for Newcastle defence

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed June 25, 2025 · 2h ago

Brian Ellison reports last year's winner Onesmoothoperator to be in top form ahead of his Northumberland Plate defence this weekend.

The now seven-year-old Onesmoothoperator will be out to defy top weight and an official rating of 105 in Saturday's Newcastle feature - sponsored by Jenningsbet - and he lines up a fresh horse after a break since last seen at Meydan on March 1.

Ellison said on Sky Sports Racing: "Everything seems to be going right, we've given him a break since he last ran in Dubai and he seems to be working really well.

"To be fair, he looks like a 105-horse at home. He's done everything for us and he deserves to be 105. We've kept him fresh for this race again. A lot of it is down to the surface as well as last year it rained and the surface was riding quicker which he loves. He broke the track record, everything went well."

Reflecting on last year's success, the trained added: "It was was fantastic, it was one of the best days since I started training - with a horse I love, great owners, it was a brilliant day.

"I think we were on a good roll, he won over a mile and a half, obviously won this race and then won in Australia (Ladbrokes Geelong Cup). It was unbelievable what he did."

A return trip Down Under could also be in the offing later this year if things go to plan.

Ellison said: "He had that time in Australia last year, came back and had a month off, then he went to Dubai. Dubai doesn't really suit him because they don't go quick enough for him and basically we came back from Dubai and gave him another break with the intent of going through to the back-end, the Plate, probably the Ebor and hopefully back to Melbourne.

"I think it'd be the Caulfield Cup this year then onto the Melbourne Cup providing everything goes OK. He's worth taking his chance out there again."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING